Color Star Technology (NASDAQ:CSCW) Trading Up 18.1%

Color Star Technology Co., Ltd. (NASDAQ:CSCW)’s stock price was up 18.1% on Thursday . The company traded as high as $1.03 and last traded at $1.00. Approximately 31,144,777 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 188% from the average daily volume of 10,806,799 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.85.

The firm has a market cap of $54.83 million, a PE ratio of -2.32 and a beta of 1.86. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.73.

About Color Star Technology (NASDAQ:CSCW)

Color Star Technology Co, Ltd., through its subsidiaries, provides online and offline music education services in the United States and China. It also offers Color World, an online cultural entertainment platform that provides celebrity lectures, celebrity concert videos, celebrity peripheral products, and artist interactive communication.

