ColossusXT Achieves Market Capitalization of $4.64 Million (COLX)

ColossusXT (CURRENCY:COLX) traded 27.2% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on February 4th. In the last week, ColossusXT has traded 7.1% higher against the dollar. ColossusXT has a total market capitalization of $4.64 million and $18.00 worth of ColossusXT was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One ColossusXT coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

DECOIN (DTEP) traded 18.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0502 or 0.00000136 BTC.

Footballcoin (XFC) traded down 6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0044 or 0.00000012 BTC.

ExclusiveCoin (EXCL) traded 15.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000330 BTC.

PENG (PENG) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

BitGuild PLAT (PLAT) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Relevant (REL) traded 5.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.81 or 0.00002199 BTC.

Release Project (REL) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Passive Income (PSI) traded down 24.3% against the dollar and now trades at $273.11 or 0.00742151 BTC.

MM Token (MM) traded 35.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $10.78 or 0.00029284 BTC.

MilliMeter (MM) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00000902 BTC.

ColossusXT (CRYPTO:COLX) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was February 8th, 2015. ColossusXT’s total supply is 12,655,371,603 coins and its circulating supply is 12,614,329,776 coins. ColossusXT’s official Twitter account is @colossuscoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for ColossusXT is /r/ColossuscoinX and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for ColossusXT is colossusxt.io . ColossusXT’s official message board is medium.com/@colossusxt

ColossusXT can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ColossusXT directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade ColossusXT should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase ColossusXT using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

