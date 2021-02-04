ColossusXT (COLX) Market Cap Hits $4.64 Million

ColossusXT (CURRENCY:COLX) traded down 27.2% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 21:00 PM ET on February 4th. ColossusXT has a market capitalization of $4.64 million and $18.00 worth of ColossusXT was traded on exchanges in the last day. One ColossusXT coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, ColossusXT has traded up 7.1% against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get ColossusXT alerts:

DECOIN (DTEP) traded 18.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0502 or 0.00000136 BTC.

Footballcoin (XFC) traded down 6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0044 or 0.00000012 BTC.

ExclusiveCoin (EXCL) traded 15.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000330 BTC.

PENG (PENG) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

BitGuild PLAT (PLAT) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Relevant (REL) traded down 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.81 or 0.00002199 BTC.

Release Project (REL) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Passive Income (PSI) traded 24.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $273.11 or 0.00742151 BTC.

MM Token (MM) traded 35.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $10.78 or 0.00029284 BTC.

MilliMeter (MM) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00000902 BTC.

ColossusXT Profile

ColossusXT (CRYPTO:COLX) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was February 8th, 2015. ColossusXT’s total supply is 12,655,371,603 coins and its circulating supply is 12,614,329,776 coins. ColossusXT’s official website is colossusxt.io . ColossusXT’s official message board is medium.com/@colossusxt . ColossusXT’s official Twitter account is @colossuscoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for ColossusXT is /r/ColossuscoinX and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Buying and Selling ColossusXT

ColossusXT can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ColossusXT directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade ColossusXT should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase ColossusXT using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for ColossusXT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for ColossusXT and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.