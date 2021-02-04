Columbia Research Enhanced Value ETF (NYSEARCA:REVS) Trading Up 0.6%

Columbia Research Enhanced Value ETF (NYSEARCA:REVS)’s stock price traded up 0.6% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $17.31 and last traded at $17.31. 4,714 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 148% from the average session volume of 1,901 shares. The stock had previously closed at $17.22.

The business has a 50 day moving average price of $17.22 and a 200 day moving average price of $18.94.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Columbia Research Enhanced Value ETF stock. Jane Street Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Columbia Research Enhanced Value ETF (NYSEARCA:REVS) by 83.6% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 19,887 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,058 shares during the quarter. Jane Street Group LLC owned approximately 79.55% of Columbia Research Enhanced Value ETF worth $373,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

