Columbia Sportswear (NASDAQ:COLM) Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.26

Columbia Sportswear (NASDAQ:COLM) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, February 4th, RTT News reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 9th will be paid a dividend of 0.26 per share by the textile maker on Monday, March 22nd. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.11%.

Columbia Sportswear has decreased its dividend by 64.4% over the last three years.

Shares of NASDAQ:COLM traded up $3.75 during trading on Thursday, hitting $93.75. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 839,891 shares, compared to its average volume of 304,647. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $89.58 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $86.26. The company has a market capitalization of $6.21 billion, a PE ratio of 48.91, a P/E/G ratio of 8.42 and a beta of 0.72. Columbia Sportswear has a fifty-two week low of $51.82 and a fifty-two week high of $99.23.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Wedbush boosted their target price on shares of Columbia Sportswear from $95.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 21st. TheStreet cut shares of Columbia Sportswear from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, November 19th. Zacks Investment Research upped their target price on shares of Columbia Sportswear to $92.00 in a report on Monday, January 4th. Bank of America cut shares of Columbia Sportswear from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $100.00 to $90.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 9th. Finally, Pivotal Research upped their target price on shares of Columbia Sportswear from $90.00 to $92.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $98.10.

In related news, COO Thomas B. Cusick sold 9,141 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.19, for a total transaction of $833,567.79. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 37,370 shares in the company, valued at $3,407,770.30. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Sarah Bany sold 17,678 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.02, for a total transaction of $1,396,915.56. Following the sale, the insider now owns 1,154,136 shares in the company, valued at approximately $91,199,826.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 327,103 shares of company stock valued at $27,174,506. 41.15% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Columbia Sportswear Company Profile

Columbia Sportswear Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, sources, markets, and distributes outdoor, active, and everyday lifestyle apparel, footwear, accessories, and equipment in the United States, Latin America, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Canada. The company provides apparel, accessories, and equipment that are used in various activities, such as skiing, snowboarding, hiking, climbing, mountaineering, camping, hunting, fishing, trail running, water sports, yoga, golf, and adventure travel.

