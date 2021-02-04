Columbia Sportswear (NASDAQ:COLM) Releases FY21 Earnings Guidance

Columbia Sportswear (NASDAQ:COLM) issued an update on its FY21 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $3.75-4.05 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $3.67. The company issued revenue guidance of $2.95-3.00 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $2.83 billion.Columbia Sportswear also updated its FY 2021

After-Hours guidance to 3.75-4.05 EPS.

Shares of NASDAQ:COLM traded up $3.75 during trading on Thursday, reaching $93.75. The company had a trading volume of 833,533 shares, compared to its average volume of 304,727. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $89.66 and its 200 day moving average is $86.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.21 billion, a PE ratio of 50.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.42 and a beta of 0.72. Columbia Sportswear has a twelve month low of $51.82 and a twelve month high of $99.23.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 22nd. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 9th will be issued a $0.26 dividend. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.11%.

Columbia Sportswear announced that its board has approved a share repurchase program on Thursday, February 4th that allows the company to repurchase $400.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the textile maker to purchase up to 6.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are often a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

COLM has been the topic of a number of research reports. TheStreet downgraded shares of Columbia Sportswear from a b rating to a c+ rating in a report on Thursday, November 19th. Pivotal Research boosted their price target on shares of Columbia Sportswear from $90.00 to $92.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a report on Tuesday. Bank of America lowered shares of Columbia Sportswear from a buy rating to a neutral rating and cut their price target for the company from $100.00 to $90.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 9th. UBS Group began coverage on shares of Columbia Sportswear in a report on Monday, October 12th. They set a neutral rating and a $93.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research boosted their price target on shares of Columbia Sportswear to $92.00 in a report on Monday, January 4th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $98.10.

In other news, COO Thomas B. Cusick sold 3,924 shares of Columbia Sportswear stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.00, for a total value of $349,236.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 43,046 shares in the company, valued at $3,831,094. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Sarah Bany sold 17,678 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.02, for a total transaction of $1,396,915.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,154,136 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $91,199,826.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 327,103 shares of company stock valued at $27,174,506 in the last quarter. 41.15% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Columbia Sportswear Company Profile

Columbia Sportswear Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, sources, markets, and distributes outdoor, active, and everyday lifestyle apparel, footwear, accessories, and equipment in the United States, Latin America, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Canada. The company provides apparel, accessories, and equipment that are used in various activities, such as skiing, snowboarding, hiking, climbing, mountaineering, camping, hunting, fishing, trail running, water sports, yoga, golf, and adventure travel.

