Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA) Shares Acquired by Crawford Investment Counsel Inc.

Crawford Investment Counsel Inc. lifted its stake in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA) by 2,325.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 461,662 shares of the cable giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 442,625 shares during the quarter. Crawford Investment Counsel Inc.’s holdings in Comcast were worth $24,191,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Arlington Partners LLC purchased a new position in Comcast during the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. McCarthy Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Comcast during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Planned Solutions Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Comcast during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Accel Wealth Management acquired a new position in Comcast in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Finally, MBM Wealth Consultants LLC grew its position in Comcast by 79.6% in the third quarter. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC now owns 817 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 362 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.56% of the company’s stock.

Get Comcast alerts:

Shares of Comcast stock traded up $0.62 during trading on Thursday, hitting $51.09. 766,038 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 20,449,250. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.93. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $50.34 and its 200 day moving average price is $46.89. The stock has a market cap of $233.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 0.99. Comcast Co. has a 12-month low of $31.70 and a 12-month high of $52.49.

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The cable giant reported $0.56 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $27.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $26.79 billion. Comcast had a return on equity of 15.45% and a net margin of 9.90%. Comcast’s quarterly revenue was down 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.79 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Comcast Co. will post 2.54 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 28th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 7th will be issued a $0.25 dividend. This is a boost from Comcast’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 6th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.96%. Comcast’s dividend payout ratio is presently 29.39%.

In related news, CEO Jeff Shell sold 5,582 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.23, for a total transaction of $285,965.86. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 348,167 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,836,595.41. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Maritza Gomez Montiel sold 2,000 shares of Comcast stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.97, for a total value of $99,940.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 13,170 shares in the company, valued at approximately $658,104.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.14% of the company’s stock.

CMCSA has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Smith Barney Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Comcast from $52.00 to $54.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 10th. Barclays boosted their target price on Comcast from $53.00 to $56.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday. Citigroup raised their price target on Comcast from $54.00 to $59.00 in a research report on Friday, January 29th. TD Securities boosted their price objective on Comcast from $58.00 to $59.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, Pivotal Research raised their target price on Comcast from $60.00 to $63.00 in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $53.29.

Comcast Profile

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Cable Communications, Cable Networks, Broadcast Television, Filmed Entertainment, Theme Parks, and Sky segments. The Cable Communications segment offers cable services, including high-speed Internet, video, voice, wireless, and security and automation services to residential and business customers under the Xfinity brand; and advertising services.

Further Reading: What is the Book Value of a Share?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CMCSA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA).

Receive News & Ratings for Comcast Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Comcast and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.