Comerica Bank Acquires 11,507 Shares of The Descartes Systems Group Inc (NASDAQ:DSGX)

Comerica Bank raised its holdings in The Descartes Systems Group Inc (NASDAQ:DSGX) (TSE:DSG) by 6.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 188,379 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 11,507 shares during the quarter. Comerica Bank owned about 0.22% of The Descartes Systems Group worth $11,774,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of DSGX. Sycomore Asset Management bought a new stake in shares of The Descartes Systems Group in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,185,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of The Descartes Systems Group by 30.7% in the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 44,548 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,538,000 after buying an additional 10,473 shares during the last quarter. USA Financial Portformulas Corp bought a new stake in shares of The Descartes Systems Group in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $111,000. Stanley Laman Group Ltd. grew its position in shares of The Descartes Systems Group by 10.3% in the 3rd quarter. Stanley Laman Group Ltd. now owns 20,935 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,193,000 after buying an additional 1,952 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of The Descartes Systems Group by 4.4% in the 3rd quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,968,484 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $169,144,000 after purchasing an additional 126,469 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.12% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:DSGX opened at $63.04 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $59.80 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $56.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 118.95 and a beta of 1.19. The Descartes Systems Group Inc has a 12-month low of $24.35 and a 12-month high of $63.73.

The Descartes Systems Group (NASDAQ:DSGX) (TSE:DSG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, December 1st. The technology company reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.01. The Descartes Systems Group had a return on equity of 5.50% and a net margin of 13.64%. The firm had revenue of $87.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $86.10 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.11 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that The Descartes Systems Group Inc will post 0.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on DSGX shares. Stephens upgraded The Descartes Systems Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the company from $60.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Friday, November 13th. Zacks Investment Research cut The Descartes Systems Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 29th. Raymond James restated a “market perform” rating and issued a $58.00 target price on shares of The Descartes Systems Group in a research note on Thursday, December 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on The Descartes Systems Group from $67.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 3rd. Finally, TD Securities raised their target price on The Descartes Systems Group from $67.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 3rd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $65.10.

The Descartes Systems Group Company Profile

The Descartes Systems Group Inc provides cloud, device, and data content-based solutions that focus on enhancing the productivity, performance, and security of logistics-intensive businesses worldwide. Its Logistics Technology platform combines a network, applications, content, and a community. The company provides a suite of solutions that include routing, mobile and telematics; transportation management and e-commerce fulfillment; customs and regulatory compliance; global trade data and services; global logistics network services; and broker and forwarder enterprise systems.

