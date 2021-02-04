Comerica Bank Acquires 6,960 Shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. (NYSE:BIO)

Comerica Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. (NYSE:BIO) by 56.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 19,382 shares of the medical research company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,960 shares during the period. Comerica Bank owned approximately 0.06% of Bio-Rad Laboratories worth $11,529,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. BNC Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories during the third quarter worth about $26,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc bought a new stake in Bio-Rad Laboratories in the 3rd quarter worth about $29,000. Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Bio-Rad Laboratories in the 3rd quarter worth about $30,000. Newfound Research LLC bought a new stake in Bio-Rad Laboratories in the 3rd quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, JJJ Advisors Inc. grew its position in Bio-Rad Laboratories by 966.7% in the 4th quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 64 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 58 shares in the last quarter. 63.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on BIO. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories from $590.00 to $650.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 30th. Smith Barney Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories from $625.00 to $675.00 in a research report on Friday, October 30th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $604.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, December 30th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $608.33.

Bio-Rad Laboratories stock opened at $591.37 on Thursday. Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. has a twelve month low of $309.38 and a twelve month high of $648.39. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $591.10 and a 200-day moving average price of $552.69. The company has a market capitalization of $17.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.06 and a beta of 0.83.

In other news, EVP Annette Tumolo sold 1,200 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $640.72, for a total transaction of $768,864.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 5,322 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,409,911.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Michael Crowley sold 374 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $580.67, for a total transaction of $217,170.58. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 3,669 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,130,478.23. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 27.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Bio-Rad Laboratories Profile

Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets products and solutions for the life science research and clinical diagnostic markets in Europe, the United States, Canada, and Latin America. The company offers products and systems to separate complex chemical and biological materials, as well as to identify, analyze, and purify components.

