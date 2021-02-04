Comerica Bank Boosts Position in Shopify Inc. (NYSE:SHOP)

Comerica Bank grew its holdings in shares of Shopify Inc. (NYSE:SHOP) (TSE:SHOP) by 12.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 9,227 shares of the software maker’s stock after buying an additional 1,025 shares during the period. Comerica Bank’s holdings in Shopify were worth $11,042,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Jennison Associates LLC grew its stake in Shopify by 2.8% in the third quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 3,393,850 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $3,471,807,000 after purchasing an additional 93,606 shares during the period. Scge Management L.P. grew its stake in Shopify by 5.9% in the third quarter. Scge Management L.P. now owns 894,000 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $914,535,000 after purchasing an additional 50,000 shares during the period. TD Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Shopify by 6.8% in the third quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 463,939 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $473,218,000 after purchasing an additional 29,571 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank grew its stake in Shopify by 1.4% in the third quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 451,800 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $459,902,000 after purchasing an additional 6,400 shares during the period. Finally, Toronto Dominion Bank grew its stake in Shopify by 16.4% in the third quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 451,041 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $461,292,000 after purchasing an additional 63,481 shares during the period. 56.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Shopify alerts:

SHOP has been the topic of several recent research reports. Oppenheimer raised Shopify from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. 140166 started coverage on Shopify in a report on Wednesday, December 2nd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $950.00 target price on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group raised Shopify from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $1,150.00 to $1,250.00 in a report on Thursday, November 19th. Cleveland Research started coverage on Shopify in a report on Friday, December 4th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $1,206.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Shopify from $970.00 to $1,050.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, October 30th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $1,066.43.

Shopify stock opened at $1,224.16 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $149.24 billion, a PE ratio of 779.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 37.63 and a beta of 1.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 17.87 and a current ratio of 17.87. Shopify Inc. has a one year low of $305.30 and a one year high of $1,285.19. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $1,169.61 and a 200 day moving average of $1,046.91.

Shopify Profile

Shopify Inc, a commerce company, provides a cloud-based multi-channel commerce platform for small and medium-sized businesses in Canada, the United States, the United Kingdom, Australia, and internationally. Its platform provides merchants with a single view of business and customers in various sales channels, including Web and mobile storefronts, physical retail locations, social media storefronts, and marketplaces; and enables to manage products and inventory, process orders and payments, fulfill and ship orders, build customer relationships, source products, leverage analytics and reporting, and access financing.

See Also: Back-End Load

Receive News & Ratings for Shopify Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Shopify and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.