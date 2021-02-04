Comerica Bank Boosts Position in Universal Health Services, Inc. (NYSE:UHS)

Comerica Bank increased its stake in Universal Health Services, Inc. (NYSE:UHS) by 5.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 88,650 shares of the health services provider’s stock after buying an additional 4,381 shares during the period. Comerica Bank owned 0.10% of Universal Health Services worth $11,445,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Perigon Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Universal Health Services in the 4th quarter worth about $141,000. TD Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Universal Health Services by 87.9% in the 3rd quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 42,014 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $4,496,000 after buying an additional 19,658 shares during the period. Leith Wheeler Investment Counsel Ltd. increased its stake in Universal Health Services by 17.5% in the 4th quarter. Leith Wheeler Investment Counsel Ltd. now owns 52,980 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $9,276,000 after buying an additional 7,880 shares during the period. Standard Life Aberdeen plc increased its stake in Universal Health Services by 13.7% in the 3rd quarter. Standard Life Aberdeen plc now owns 40,244 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $4,307,000 after buying an additional 4,861 shares during the period. Finally, KBC Group NV increased its stake in Universal Health Services by 8.8% in the 3rd quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 67,868 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $7,263,000 after buying an additional 5,463 shares during the period. 82.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Universal Health Services alerts:

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. Mizuho raised their price target on shares of Universal Health Services from $130.00 to $151.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 18th. Piper Sandler increased their target price on shares of Universal Health Services from $117.00 to $139.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Universal Health Services in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $149.00 target price on the stock. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of Universal Health Services from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 2nd. Finally, Bank of America cut shares of Universal Health Services from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $144.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Universal Health Services currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $139.69.

NYSE:UHS opened at $129.58 on Thursday. Universal Health Services, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $65.20 and a fifty-two week high of $143.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.70, a P/E/G ratio of 3.98 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.12. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $134.18 and its 200-day simple moving average is $120.71.

Universal Health Services Profile

Universal Health Services, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates acute care hospitals, outpatient facilities, and behavioral health care facilities. The company operates through Acute Care Hospital Services, Behavioral Health Care Services, and Other segments. Its hospital offer general and specialty surgery, internal medicine, obstetrics, emergency room care, radiology, oncology, diagnostic care, coronary care, pediatric services, pharmacy services, and/or behavioral health services.

Featured Story: Is the QQQ ETF safe?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UHS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Universal Health Services, Inc. (NYSE:UHS).

Receive News & Ratings for Universal Health Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Universal Health Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.