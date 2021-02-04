Comerica Bank Boosts Stock Position in General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS)

Comerica Bank lifted its position in shares of General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS) by 15.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 187,438 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 24,636 shares during the period. Comerica Bank’s holdings in General Mills were worth $10,491,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Pflug Koory LLC boosted its holdings in shares of General Mills by 349.0% during the fourth quarter. Pflug Koory LLC now owns 449 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 349 shares during the period. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV boosted its holdings in shares of General Mills by 94.8% during the third quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 487 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 237 shares during the period. Simon Quick Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of General Mills by 327.7% during the third quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 603 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 462 shares during the period. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV boosted its holdings in shares of General Mills by 80.5% during the third quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 621 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 277 shares during the period. Finally, Wolff Wiese Magana LLC purchased a new stake in shares of General Mills during the fourth quarter worth about $41,000. Institutional investors own 73.17% of the company’s stock.

Shares of GIS opened at $56.82 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $34.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 0.57. The company has a quick ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $57.77 and a 200 day moving average of $60.62. General Mills, Inc. has a twelve month low of $46.59 and a twelve month high of $66.14.

General Mills (NYSE:GIS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 16th. The company reported $1.06 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $4.72 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.64 billion. General Mills had a net margin of 13.16% and a return on equity of 28.60%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.95 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that General Mills, Inc. will post 3.73 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, April 9th will be given a dividend of $0.51 per share. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.59%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 8th. General Mills’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 56.51%.

In related news, insider John R. Church sold 27,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.35, for a total transaction of $1,629,450.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 76,916 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,641,880.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Jodi J. Benson sold 5,213 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.53, for a total transaction of $305,116.89. 0.51% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several analysts have commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of General Mills from $63.00 to $57.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of General Mills from $62.00 to $55.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on shares of General Mills from $64.00 to $62.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 15th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price objective on shares of General Mills from $64.00 to $59.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of General Mills from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $62.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Monday, November 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. General Mills currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $62.82.

General Mills, Inc manufactures and markets branded consumer foods worldwide. The company operates in five segments: North America Retail; Convenience Stores & Foodservice; Europe & Australia; Asia & Latin America; and Pet. It offers ready-to-eat cereals, refrigerated yogurt, soup, meal kits, refrigerated and frozen dough products, dessert and baking mixes, frozen pizza and pizza snacks, snack bars, fruit snacks, nutrition bars, and savory snacks, as well as organic products, including refrigerated yogurt, frozen and shelf-stable vegetables, meal kits, salty snacks, ready-to-eat cereal, and grain snacks.

