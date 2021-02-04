Comerica Bank Buys 4,405 Shares of The Brink’s Company (NYSE:BCO)

Comerica Bank grew its stake in The Brink’s Company (NYSE:BCO) by 2.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 161,967 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,405 shares during the period. Comerica Bank owned approximately 0.33% of The Brink’s worth $11,553,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of The Brink’s in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Eudaimonia Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of The Brink’s in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $137,000. Acropolis Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of The Brink’s in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $144,000. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of The Brink’s in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $217,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its stake in shares of The Brink’s by 16.0% in the 3rd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 6,108 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $251,000 after purchasing an additional 843 shares during the period.

Get The Brink's alerts:

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on BCO shares. Truist upped their price objective on The Brink’s from $90.00 to $96.00 in a research note on Friday, January 15th. Zacks Investment Research lowered The Brink’s from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, January 4th.

NYSE BCO opened at $68.76 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $3.40 billion, a PE ratio of -275.04 and a beta of 1.53. The Brink’s Company has a one year low of $33.17 and a one year high of $88.57. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $71.18 and its 200 day simple moving average is $55.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.00, a current ratio of 1.46 and a quick ratio of 1.46.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 1st. Investors of record on Monday, February 8th will be given a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 5th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.87%. The Brink’s’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 15.42%.

The Brink’s Profile

The Brink's Company provides secure transportation, cash management, and other security-related services in North America, South America, and internationally. The company offers armored vehicle transportation of valuables; automated teller machine (ATM) services, such as cash replenishment, replenishment forecasting, cash optimization, ATM remote monitoring, service call dispatching, transaction processing, installation, and first and second line maintenance services; and network infrastructure services.

See Also: Can individual investors take part in an IPO?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BCO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Brink’s Company (NYSE:BCO).

Receive News & Ratings for The Brink's Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Brink's and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.