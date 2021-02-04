Comerica Bank Cuts Stake in Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM)

Comerica Bank lowered its holdings in shares of Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM) by 5.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 27,110 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 1,517 shares during the quarter. Comerica Bank’s holdings in Humana were worth $10,984,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in HUM. Catalyst Private Wealth LLC bought a new position in Humana during the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. American Research & Management Co. bought a new position in Humana during the third quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Tortoise Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Humana during the third quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its stake in Humana by 74.5% during the fourth quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 82 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 35 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Eudaimonia Partners LLC bought a new position in Humana during the third quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.90% of the company’s stock.

Humana stock opened at $379.93 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 1.81 and a quick ratio of 1.81. The stock has a market capitalization of $50.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.18, a PEG ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 0.86. Humana Inc. has a 1-year low of $208.25 and a 1-year high of $474.70. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $406.26 and a 200-day moving average price of $410.55.

Humana (NYSE:HUM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The insurance provider reported ($2.30) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($2.40) by $0.10. The company had revenue of $19.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.76 billion. Humana had a return on equity of 22.74% and a net margin of 5.58%. The firm’s revenue was up 17.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.28 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Humana Inc. will post 18.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director David A. Jr/Ky Jones sold 5,000 shares of Humana stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $392.76, for a total value of $1,963,800.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Timothy S. Huval sold 746 shares of Humana stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $387.27, for a total value of $288,903.42. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 7,435 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,879,352.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.42% of the company’s stock.

HUM has been the subject of several analyst reports. Truist raised their price objective on Humana from $455.00 to $475.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 13th. Smith Barney Citigroup raised their price objective on Humana from $469.00 to $496.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 4th. SVB Leerink lowered their price objective on Humana from $505.00 to $500.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 30th. Stephens raised their price target on Humana from $450.00 to $490.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised Humana from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $429.00 to $479.00 in a research note on Monday, January 4th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $458.95.

Humana Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a health and well-being company in the United States. It operates through Retail, Group and Specialty, and Healthcare Services segments. The company offers medical and supplemental benefit plans to individuals. It also has contract with Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services to administer the Limited Income Newly Eligible Transition prescription drug plan program; and contracts with various states to provide Medicaid, dual eligible, and long-term support services benefits.

