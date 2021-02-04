Comerica Bank Cuts Stake in Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY)

Comerica Bank lowered its holdings in shares of Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY) by 9.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 148,029 shares of the company’s stock after selling 15,022 shares during the quarter. Comerica Bank’s holdings in Sysco were worth $11,130,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bull Street Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Sysco by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Bull Street Advisors LLC now owns 47,586 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,534,000 after buying an additional 290 shares during the last quarter. CHICAGO TRUST Co NA bought a new position in Sysco during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $247,000. Asset Dedication LLC boosted its stake in Sysco by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 8,513 shares of the company’s stock valued at $630,000 after buying an additional 153 shares during the last quarter. North Point Portfolio Managers Corp OH boosted its stake in Sysco by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. North Point Portfolio Managers Corp OH now owns 245,427 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,225,000 after buying an additional 4,605 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Perigon Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Sysco during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $68,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.02% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on SYY shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered Sysco from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $77.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Wednesday. BMO Capital Markets raised Sysco from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $60.00 to $88.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 10th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on Sysco from $76.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 4th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Sysco from $69.00 to $76.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. Finally, Barclays raised their price objective on Sysco from $62.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $77.56.

In other Sysco news, Director Joshua D. Frank sold 76,677 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.44, for a total transaction of $5,477,804.88. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,840 shares in the company, valued at approximately $345,769.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, EVP Greg D. Bertrand sold 36,403 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.97, for a total value of $2,801,938.91. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 74,806 shares in the company, valued at $5,757,817.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 2,824,455 shares of company stock worth $205,117,127 over the last 90 days. 5.17% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of SYY stock opened at $76.40 on Thursday. Sysco Co. has a 52-week low of $26.00 and a 52-week high of $79.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.56, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a current ratio of 1.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $38.92 billion, a P/E ratio of -1,091.27, a P/E/G ratio of 3.79 and a beta of 1.38. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $74.25 and a 200 day moving average price of $66.32.

Sysco (NYSE:SYY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 1st. The company reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.34 by ($0.17). Sysco had a positive return on equity of 39.64% and a negative net margin of 0.04%. The business had revenue of $11.56 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.30 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.85 earnings per share. Sysco’s revenue was down 23.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Sysco Co. will post 1.83 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 8th were issued a dividend of $0.45 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 7th. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.36%. Sysco’s payout ratio is currently 89.55%.

About Sysco

Sysco Corporation, through its subsidiaries, markets and distributes a range of food and related products primarily to the foodservice or food-away-from-home industry in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, France, and internationally. It operates through three segments: U.S. Foodservice Operations, International Foodservice Operations, SYGMA, and Other.

