Comerica Bank Cuts Stock Position in The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR)

Comerica Bank lessened its holdings in The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR) by 5.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 129,822 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 8,132 shares during the period. Comerica Bank’s holdings in The Progressive were worth $11,983,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of PGR. Egerton Capital UK LLP grew its holdings in The Progressive by 159.5% during the 3rd quarter. Egerton Capital UK LLP now owns 2,564,350 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $242,767,000 after purchasing an additional 1,576,166 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in The Progressive by 3.4% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 44,504,907 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $4,213,279,000 after purchasing an additional 1,466,049 shares in the last quarter. Maj Invest Holding A S grew its holdings in The Progressive by 52.8% during the 4th quarter. Maj Invest Holding A S now owns 4,084,695 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $403,894,000 after purchasing an additional 1,411,006 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in The Progressive by 6.2% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 18,097,042 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,703,835,000 after purchasing an additional 1,060,295 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Abrams Bison Investments LLC acquired a new stake in The Progressive during the 3rd quarter valued at $87,191,000. 81.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get The Progressive alerts:

A number of research firms recently weighed in on PGR. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on shares of The Progressive from $108.00 to $105.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday. B. Riley raised their price target on shares of The Progressive from $88.00 to $96.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, January 7th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered shares of The Progressive from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $99.00 price target for the company. in a report on Monday, January 4th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of The Progressive from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $92.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised shares of The Progressive from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $88.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, December 2nd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $96.00.

In related news, insider Michael D. Sieger sold 3,379 shares of The Progressive stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.44, for a total value of $329,249.76. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 46,431 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,524,236.64. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, CEO Susan Patricia Griffith sold 33,750 shares of The Progressive stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.56, for a total transaction of $3,157,650.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 419,105 shares in the company, valued at $39,211,463.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 60,858 shares of company stock worth $5,717,684. Insiders own 0.38% of the company’s stock.

The Progressive stock opened at $86.96 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $94.82 and its 200-day moving average is $93.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a current ratio of 0.45. The Progressive Co. has a 1 year low of $62.18 and a 1 year high of $102.05. The company has a market cap of $50.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.10, a PEG ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 0.45.

The Progressive (NYSE:PGR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 26th. The insurance provider reported $1.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.68 by $0.15. The Progressive had a net margin of 12.13% and a return on equity of 28.89%. The company had revenue of $9.54 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.32 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.81 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down .5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that The Progressive Co. will post 7.4 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 8th were given a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 7th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.46%. The Progressive’s payout ratio is currently 68.45%.

About The Progressive

The Progressive Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides personal and commercial auto insurance, residential property insurance, and other specialty property-casualty insurance and related services primarily in the United States. Its Personal Lines segment writes insurance for personal autos, and recreational and other vehicles.

Recommended Story: Green Investing

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PGR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR).

Receive News & Ratings for The Progressive Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Progressive and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.