Comerica Bank Decreases Stake in Aon Plc (NYSE:AON)

Comerica Bank lowered its position in Aon Plc (NYSE:AON) by 5.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 50,994 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 2,948 shares during the quarter. Comerica Bank’s holdings in AON were worth $10,528,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of AON. Kestra Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of AON during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $915,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in AON in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc acquired a new position in AON in the 3rd quarter valued at $28,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc acquired a new position in shares of AON during the 3rd quarter worth $33,000. Finally, Magellan Asset Management Ltd grew its stake in shares of AON by 67.1% during the 3rd quarter. Magellan Asset Management Ltd now owns 269 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 108 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 95.71% of the company’s stock.

AON has been the topic of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of AON from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $223.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 21st. Piper Sandler cut shares of AON from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $228.00 to $187.00 in a research note on Monday, November 2nd. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of AON from $221.00 to $219.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. Finally, Evercore ISI initiated coverage on shares of AON in a research note on Thursday, December 17th. They issued an “inline” rating and a $231.00 price objective on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $214.46.

In related news, COO John G. Bruno acquired 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 6th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $186.46 per share, for a total transaction of $186,460.00. Following the acquisition, the chief operating officer now directly owns 69,685 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,993,465.10. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, President Eric Andersen sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $197.46, for a total transaction of $987,300.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Corporate insiders own 0.97% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AON stock opened at $205.27 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $46.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.49 and a beta of 0.83. Aon Plc has a 1-year low of $143.93 and a 1-year high of $238.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.00, a current ratio of 2.01 and a quick ratio of 2.01. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $207.38 and its 200-day simple moving average is $203.23.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 12th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.46 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 29th. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.90%. AON’s payout ratio is currently 20.07%.

AON announced that its board has initiated a share buyback program on Friday, November 20th that allows the company to buyback $5.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the financial services provider to buy up to 10.7% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are often an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Aon plc, a professional services firm, provides advice and solutions to clients focused on risk, retirement, and health worldwide. It offers commercial risk solutions, including retail brokerage, cyber, and global risk consulting solutions, as well as acts as a captive insurance solutions provider; and health solutions, such as health and benefits brokerages, and health care exchanges.

