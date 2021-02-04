Comerica Bank Grows Stake in AAON, Inc. (NASDAQ:AAON)

Comerica Bank grew its holdings in AAON, Inc. (NASDAQ:AAON) by 5.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 165,050 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 8,905 shares during the quarter. Comerica Bank owned approximately 0.32% of AAON worth $12,006,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in AAON. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its holdings in AAON by 1,425.5% in the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 359,994 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $21,690,000 after buying an additional 336,395 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in AAON by 64.4% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 350,429 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $21,113,000 after buying an additional 137,311 shares during the period. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in AAON by 3.6% in the 3rd quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,744,552 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $105,109,000 after buying an additional 61,325 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its holdings in AAON by 59.6% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 82,007 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $3,787,000 after buying an additional 30,630 shares during the period. Finally, Jefferies Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of AAON in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $1,054,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.48% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut AAON from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, January 4th. Sidoti assumed coverage on AAON in a research note on Wednesday, December 30th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Finally, TheStreet cut AAON from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, December 21st.

In other AAON news, Director Paul K. Lackey, Jr. sold 3,000 shares of AAON stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.00, for a total transaction of $195,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 70,619 shares in the company, valued at $4,590,235. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . 22.41% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:AAON opened at $75.54 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $69.09 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $62.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 51.74 and a beta of 0.67. AAON, Inc. has a 12-month low of $40.48 and a 12-month high of $77.51.

AAON (NASDAQ:AAON) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 10th. The construction company reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $134.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $119.76 million. AAON had a return on equity of 24.49% and a net margin of 14.87%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 18.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.26 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that AAON, Inc. will post 1.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

AAON, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in engineering, manufacturing, marketing, and selling air conditioning and heating equipment in the United States and Canada. It offers rooftop units, chillers, packaged outdoor mechanical rooms, air handling units, makeup air units, energy recovery units, condensing units, geothermal and water-source heat pumps, self-contained units, coils, and controls.

