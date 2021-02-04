Comerica Bank Has $10.72 Million Holdings in Ashland Global Holdings Inc. (NYSE:ASH)

Comerica Bank cut its holdings in shares of Ashland Global Holdings Inc. (NYSE:ASH) by 5.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 125,155 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 7,244 shares during the quarter. Comerica Bank owned 0.21% of Ashland Global worth $10,720,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in ASH. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Ashland Global by 6.7% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,151,922 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $79,598,000 after buying an additional 72,176 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new stake in shares of Ashland Global during the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,207,000. Pacifica Partners Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Ashland Global during the 3rd quarter valued at about $73,000. Raymond James Trust N.A. acquired a new stake in shares of Ashland Global during the 3rd quarter valued at about $212,000. Finally, Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ashland Global during the 3rd quarter valued at about $777,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.86% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on ASH. Zacks Investment Research lowered Ashland Global from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $86.00 price target for the company. in a report on Monday, November 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on Ashland Global in a report on Friday, October 9th. They issued a “positive” rating for the company. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on Ashland Global from $91.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 12th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Ashland Global has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $87.40.

Shares of NYSE ASH opened at $85.66 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 1.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The business’s 50 day moving average is $82.45 and its two-hundred day moving average is $76.88. The company has a market cap of $5.19 billion, a P/E ratio of -10.20 and a beta of 1.35. Ashland Global Holdings Inc. has a 12 month low of $38.88 and a 12 month high of $89.24.

Ashland Global (NYSE:ASH) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, November 15th. The basic materials company reported $0.99 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.24. The company had revenue of $609.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $589.15 million. Ashland Global had a positive return on equity of 5.40% and a negative net margin of 21.84%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.77 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Ashland Global Holdings Inc. will post 3.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 26th will be given a dividend of $0.275 per share. This represents a $1.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.28%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 25th. Ashland Global’s dividend payout ratio is presently 39.29%.

In other news, SVP Peter Ganz sold 2,549 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.93, for a total transaction of $193,545.57. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 41,532 shares in the company, valued at $3,153,524.76. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO J Kevin Willis sold 4,074 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total value of $325,920.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 938 shares in the company, valued at $75,040. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 8,825 shares of company stock worth $695,626. 10.08% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Ashland Global Holdings Inc provides specialty chemical solutions worldwide. The company's Specialty Ingredients segment offers products, technologies, and resources for solving formulation and product-performance challenges. It provides solutions using natural, synthetic, and semisynthetic polymers derived from cellulose ethers, vinyl pyrrolidones, acrylic polymers, polyester and polyurethane-based adhesives, and plant and seed extracts.

