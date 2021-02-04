Comerica Bank Has $10.95 Million Stake in MSA Safety Incorporated (NYSE:MSA)

Comerica Bank lowered its position in MSA Safety Incorporated (NYSE:MSA) by 2.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 67,159 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 1,533 shares during the period. Comerica Bank owned 0.17% of MSA Safety worth $10,949,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of MSA. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its position in shares of MSA Safety by 1,923.0% in the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 367,918 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,312,000 after purchasing an additional 349,731 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its position in shares of MSA Safety by 18.9% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 1,361,756 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $182,707,000 after acquiring an additional 216,046 shares during the period. FMR LLC lifted its position in shares of MSA Safety by 51,776.6% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 197,131 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $22,560,000 after acquiring an additional 196,751 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of MSA Safety by 5.9% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,012,169 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $266,934,000 after acquiring an additional 112,088 shares during the period. Finally, DNB Asset Management AS acquired a new position in shares of MSA Safety during the 4th quarter valued at $12,196,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.21% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director William M. Lambert sold 30,958 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $151.36, for a total value of $4,685,802.88. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 47,820 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,238,035.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Kenneth D. Krause sold 681 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.03, for a total transaction of $98,765.43. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 14,445 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,094,958.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 69,847 shares of company stock valued at $10,345,582 in the last 90 days. 7.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of MSA stock opened at $160.50 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.25 billion, a PE ratio of 45.47 and a beta of 0.96. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $154.44 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $139.20. The company has a current ratio of 2.61, a quick ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. MSA Safety Incorporated has a 12 month low of $83.57 and a 12 month high of $165.63.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 19th will be paid a dividend of $0.43 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 18th. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.07%. MSA Safety’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 35.83%.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on MSA shares. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on shares of MSA Safety from $136.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of MSA Safety from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Sidoti began coverage on shares of MSA Safety in a research report on Wednesday, December 9th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $148.50.

MSA Safety Incorporated develops, manufactures, and supplies safety products that protect people and facility infrastructures in the oil, gas, petrochemical, fire service, construction, industrial manufacturing applications, utilities, and mining industries in North America, Latin America, and internationally.

