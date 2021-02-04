Comerica Bank Has $11.27 Million Stock Position in STORE Capital Co. (NYSE:STOR)

Comerica Bank lifted its stake in STORE Capital Co. (NYSE:STOR) by 21.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 355,331 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 62,776 shares during the quarter. Comerica Bank owned 0.14% of STORE Capital worth $11,268,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in STOR. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of STORE Capital by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 135,188 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,529,000 after purchasing an additional 2,307 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue boosted its position in STORE Capital by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 105,434 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,891,000 after acquiring an additional 2,022 shares during the period. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd boosted its position in STORE Capital by 23.1% during the 3rd quarter. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd now owns 15,557 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $427,000 after acquiring an additional 2,916 shares during the period. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. acquired a new stake in STORE Capital during the 3rd quarter worth about $250,000. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in STORE Capital by 3.5% during the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 311,045 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $8,532,000 after acquiring an additional 10,468 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.31% of the company’s stock.

STOR opened at $32.22 on Thursday. STORE Capital Co. has a fifty-two week low of $13.00 and a fifty-two week high of $40.11. The business has a 50-day moving average of $32.08 and a 200-day moving average of $28.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 0.53 and a quick ratio of 0.53. The company has a market capitalization of $8.46 billion, a PE ratio of 36.61 and a beta of 1.12.

STORE Capital (NYSE:STOR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.45 by ($0.24). STORE Capital had a net margin of 31.33% and a return on equity of 4.76%. The company had revenue of $175.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $172.02 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.50 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that STORE Capital Co. will post 1.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 31st were paid a $0.36 dividend. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.47%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 30th. STORE Capital’s payout ratio is 72.36%.

STOR has been the subject of a number of research reports. Truist raised their price objective on STORE Capital from $27.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Friday, December 11th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded STORE Capital from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $24.00 to $36.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 10th. Raymond James raised their price objective on STORE Capital from $34.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on STORE Capital in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Finally, Robert W. Baird downgraded STORE Capital from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $32.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. STORE Capital presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $28.36.

STORE Capital Corporation is an internally managed net-lease real estate investment trust, or REIT, that is the leader in the acquisition, investment and management of Single Tenant Operational Real Estate, which is its target market and the inspiration for its name. STORE Capital is one of the largest and fastest growing net-lease REITs and owns a large, well-diversified portfolio that consists of investments in more than 2,500 property locations across the United States, substantially all of which are profit centers.

