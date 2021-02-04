Comerica Bank Has $11.42 Million Stake in PotlatchDeltic Co. (NASDAQ:PCH)

Comerica Bank decreased its position in PotlatchDeltic Co. (NASDAQ:PCH) by 15.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 216,364 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 38,886 shares during the quarter. Comerica Bank owned 0.32% of PotlatchDeltic worth $11,418,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. California State Teachers Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of PotlatchDeltic by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 99,218 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,177,000 after acquiring an additional 397 shares in the last quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL grew its holdings in shares of PotlatchDeltic by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 22,581 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $951,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Aperio Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of PotlatchDeltic by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 19,682 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $829,000 after acquiring an additional 523 shares in the last quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. grew its holdings in shares of PotlatchDeltic by 7.6% in the 3rd quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. now owns 11,300 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $476,000 after acquiring an additional 800 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stelac Advisory Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of PotlatchDeltic by 21.5% in the 3rd quarter. Stelac Advisory Services LLC now owns 5,326 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $224,000 after acquiring an additional 943 shares in the last quarter. 82.55% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

PotlatchDeltic stock opened at $49.98 on Thursday. PotlatchDeltic Co. has a 52 week low of $22.40 and a 52 week high of $53.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a current ratio of 1.73. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.09 and a beta of 1.34. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $50.33 and a 200 day simple moving average of $45.85.

PotlatchDeltic (NASDAQ:PCH) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, January 31st. The real estate investment trust reported $1.48 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.39 by $0.09. PotlatchDeltic had a return on equity of 9.37% and a net margin of 8.62%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.30 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that PotlatchDeltic Co. will post 2.88 earnings per share for the current year.

Separately, TheStreet upgraded PotlatchDeltic from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, October 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $45.40.

PotlatchDeltic (NASDAQ:PCH) is a leading Real Estate Investment Trust (REIT) that owns 1.8 million acres of timberlands in Alabama, Arkansas, Idaho, Louisiana, Minnesota and Mississippi. Through its taxable REIT subsidiary, the company also operates six sawmills, an industrial-grade plywood mill, a residential and commercial real estate development business and a rural timberland sales program.

