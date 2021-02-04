Comerica Bank Has $11.46 Million Stake in Merit Medical Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MMSI)

Comerica Bank raised its position in Merit Medical Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MMSI) by 3.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 198,268 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,013 shares during the quarter. Comerica Bank owned 0.36% of Merit Medical Systems worth $11,461,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Merit Medical Systems by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,064,818 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $114,618,000 after purchasing an additional 18,573 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Merit Medical Systems by 10.7% in the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,170 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $287,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Strs Ohio grew its holdings in shares of Merit Medical Systems by 30.7% in the 4th quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 19,600 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $1,087,000 after acquiring an additional 4,600 shares in the last quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Merit Medical Systems by 115.9% in the 4th quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 10,972 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $609,000 after acquiring an additional 5,890 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. grew its holdings in shares of Merit Medical Systems by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 378,982 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $16,486,000 after acquiring an additional 4,636 shares in the last quarter. 99.47% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Needham & Company LLC upgraded Merit Medical Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $65.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. Barrington Research raised their price objective on Merit Medical Systems from $54.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 29th. Oppenheimer lifted their price target on Merit Medical Systems from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 11th. Zacks Investment Research cut Merit Medical Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $59.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity lifted their price target on Merit Medical Systems from $51.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 29th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Merit Medical Systems currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $61.44.

Shares of NASDAQ:MMSI opened at $55.12 on Thursday. Merit Medical Systems, Inc. has a 12-month low of $25.18 and a 12-month high of $60.27. The stock has a market cap of $3.06 billion, a PE ratio of -104.00, a P/E/G ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 1.21. The business has a 50 day moving average of $55.67 and a 200-day moving average of $50.11. The company has a quick ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 2.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37.

Merit Medical Systems Company Profile

Merit Medical Systems, Inc manufactures and markets disposable medical devices for interventional, diagnostic, and therapeutic procedures in cardiology, radiology, oncology, critical care, and endoscopy. The company operates through two segments, Cardiovascular and Endoscopy. It provides peripheral intervention products for the diagnosis and treatment of diseases in peripheral vessels and organs; and cardiac intervention products, such as access, angiography, hemostasis, intervention, interventional fluid management, pressure monitoring, and cardiac rhythm management, as well as thermodilution and pulmonary artery catheters and electrophysiology to treat various heart conditions.

