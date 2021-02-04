Comerica Bank Has $11.70 Million Stake in Sterling Bancorp (NYSE:STL)

Comerica Bank increased its stake in shares of Sterling Bancorp (NYSE:STL) by 15.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 585,919 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 76,849 shares during the quarter. Comerica Bank owned 0.30% of Sterling Bancorp worth $11,701,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in STL. FMR LLC grew its holdings in Sterling Bancorp by 81,198.3% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,713,769 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $31,928,000 after buying an additional 1,711,661 shares in the last quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in Sterling Bancorp by 19.5% during the third quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. now owns 8,393,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $88,294,000 after buying an additional 1,370,086 shares in the last quarter. Azora Capital LP bought a new stake in Sterling Bancorp during the third quarter worth $13,699,000. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Sterling Bancorp by 271.3% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 736,551 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $7,748,000 after buying an additional 538,182 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its holdings in Sterling Bancorp by 92.6% during the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 953,201 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $10,028,000 after buying an additional 458,400 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.24% of the company’s stock.

STL stock opened at $19.35 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 0.93. The company has a market capitalization of $3.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.36 and a beta of 1.68. Sterling Bancorp has a fifty-two week low of $7.01 and a fifty-two week high of $21.17. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $19.04 and a 200-day moving average of $14.53.

Sterling Bancorp (NYSE:STL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.49 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $256.07 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $247.27 million. Sterling Bancorp had a return on equity of 5.83% and a net margin of 21.32%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.54 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Sterling Bancorp will post 1.2 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.07 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 29th. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.45%. Sterling Bancorp’s payout ratio is 13.53%.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Hovde Group upgraded Sterling Bancorp from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $18.00 to $24.00 in a report on Friday, January 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on Sterling Bancorp from $22.00 to $26.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Sterling Bancorp from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 22nd. Seaport Global Securities started coverage on Sterling Bancorp in a research note on Thursday, December 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $23.00 price objective for the company. Finally, B. Riley upped their price objective on Sterling Bancorp from $21.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $22.00.

In other news, General Counsel James P. Blose sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.13, for a total transaction of $64,520.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now owns 37,986 shares in the company, valued at approximately $612,714.18. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.96% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Sterling Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for Sterling National Bank that provides various banking products and services to commercial, consumer, and municipal clients in the United States. The company accepts deposit products, including checking, savings, money market, time, and interest and non-interest bearing demand deposits, as well as certificates of deposit and mortgage escrow funds.

