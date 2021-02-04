Comerica Bank Has $11.72 Million Stock Position in Entergy Co. (NYSE:ETR)

Comerica Bank trimmed its position in Entergy Co. (NYSE:ETR) by 2.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 124,682 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 3,404 shares during the quarter. Comerica Bank owned about 0.06% of Entergy worth $11,717,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in shares of Entergy by 3.9% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 8,863,361 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $848,931,000 after buying an additional 331,712 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Entergy by 8.6% during the 3rd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 4,096,281 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $403,606,000 after purchasing an additional 325,941 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners raised its stake in Entergy by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 2,106,682 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $207,571,000 after purchasing an additional 28,634 shares during the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its stake in Entergy by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 1,142,848 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $112,604,000 after purchasing an additional 19,425 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wedge Capital Management L L P NC raised its stake in Entergy by 5.4% during the 3rd quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 884,953 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $87,194,000 after purchasing an additional 45,584 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.58% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Entergy stock opened at $94.89 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.00 billion, a PE ratio of 13.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.93 and a beta of 0.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.82, a current ratio of 0.59 and a quick ratio of 0.44. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $96.14 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $101.42. Entergy Co. has a 52-week low of $75.19 and a 52-week high of $135.55.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 12th will be issued a $0.95 dividend. This represents a $3.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.00%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 11th. Entergy’s payout ratio is 70.37%.

In other news, CFO Andrew S. Marsh sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.32, for a total value of $377,280.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.28% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several research firms recently commented on ETR. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Entergy from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 16th. Evercore ISI upgraded shares of Entergy from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 21st. Mizuho cut their target price on shares of Entergy from $110.00 to $105.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Entergy from $109.00 to $108.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, KeyCorp cut their target price on shares of Entergy from $125.00 to $115.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $113.50.

Entergy Company Profile

Entergy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the production and distribution of electricity in the United States. The company generates electricity through gas/oil, nuclear, coal, hydro, and solar power sources. It operates in two segments, Utility and Entergy Wholesale Commodities.

Featured Story: Price to Earnings Ratio (PE)

