Comerica Bank Has $11 Million Holdings in Ceridian HCM Holding Inc. (NYSE:CDAY)

Comerica Bank raised its stake in Ceridian HCM Holding Inc. (NYSE:CDAY) by 15.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 104,618 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 14,215 shares during the quarter. Comerica Bank owned about 0.07% of Ceridian HCM worth $11,000,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of CDAY. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in Ceridian HCM in the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise acquired a new stake in Ceridian HCM in the 3rd quarter valued at about $42,000. Simon Quick Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Ceridian HCM in the 4th quarter valued at about $51,000. Dupont Capital Management Corp bought a new position in shares of Ceridian HCM in the 4th quarter valued at about $55,000. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new position in shares of Ceridian HCM in the 3rd quarter valued at about $83,000.

Shares of CDAY opened at $98.91 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a current ratio of 1.23. Ceridian HCM Holding Inc. has a twelve month low of $38.40 and a twelve month high of $111.93. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $102.31 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $89.14. The firm has a market cap of $14.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 1,236.53 and a beta of 1.39.

Ceridian HCM (NYSE:CDAY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.08. Ceridian HCM had a net margin of 1.40% and a return on equity of 1.34%. The firm had revenue of $204.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $200.52 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.11 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Ceridian HCM Holding Inc. will post 0.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO David D. Ossip sold 506,991 shares of Ceridian HCM stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.90, for a total value of $48,113,445.90. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,059,873 shares in the company, valued at $100,581,947.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, COO Leagh Erin Turner sold 4,083 shares of Ceridian HCM stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.50, for a total transaction of $414,424.50. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 516,074 shares of company stock worth $49,017,170. Insiders own 17.60% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on CDAY. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised their target price on shares of Ceridian HCM from $105.00 to $109.00 in a research note on Monday, November 9th. Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of Ceridian HCM from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the company from $86.00 to $107.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 21st. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Ceridian HCM from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 21st. Mizuho raised their target price on shares of Ceridian HCM from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Ceridian HCM from $76.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 23rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $89.67.

Ceridian HCM Holding Inc operates as a human capital management (HCM) software company in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company offers Dayforce, a cloud HCM platform that provides human resources (HR), payroll, benefits, workforce management, and talent management functionality; and Powerpay, a cloud platform, which offers scalable and straightforward payroll and HR solutions.

