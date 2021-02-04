Comerica Bank Purchases 1,052 Shares of Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC)

Comerica Bank boosted its position in Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC) by 1.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 105,458 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after buying an additional 1,052 shares during the period. Comerica Bank owned approximately 0.07% of Genuine Parts worth $10,719,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Chiron Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Genuine Parts during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $32,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc bought a new stake in Genuine Parts during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC bought a new stake in Genuine Parts during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $35,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new stake in Genuine Parts during the 1st quarter worth approximately $44,000. Finally, Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC increased its holdings in Genuine Parts by 21.0% during the 3rd quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 576 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. 76.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, Director John R. Holder acquired 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 18th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $97.00 per share, for a total transaction of $97,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 13,731 shares in the company, valued at $1,331,907. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 3.00% of the company’s stock.

GPC stock opened at $98.42 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $14.20 billion, a PE ratio of -73.45 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a quick ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. The business has a 50 day moving average of $100.21 and a 200-day moving average of $97.09. Genuine Parts has a 12-month low of $49.68 and a 12-month high of $108.55.

A number of analysts have commented on the company. Bank of America lowered Genuine Parts from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $106.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Wednesday, December 2nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered Genuine Parts from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $104.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Monday, November 16th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Genuine Parts from $94.00 to $100.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 20th. Finally, TheStreet raised Genuine Parts from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Thursday, October 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $101.88.

Genuine Parts Company distributes automotive replacement parts, industrial parts and materials, and business products in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Australasia, France, the United Kingdom, Germany, Poland, the Netherlands, and Belgium. The company distributes automotive replacement parts for imported vehicles, hybrid and electric vehicles, trucks, SUVs, buses, motorcycles, recreational vehicles, farm vehicles, small engines, farm equipment, marine equipment, and heavy duty equipment; and accessory items for automotive aftermarket, such as repair shops, service stations, fleet operators, automobile and truck dealers, leasing companies, bus and truck lines, mass merchandisers, farms, industrial concerns, and individuals.

