Comerica Bank Purchases 12,724 Shares of Five Below, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVE)

Comerica Bank raised its position in shares of Five Below, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVE) by 26.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 59,946 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 12,724 shares during the quarter. Comerica Bank owned about 0.11% of Five Below worth $11,370,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. boosted its position in Five Below by 43.2% during the third quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 338 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 102 shares during the last quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp boosted its position in Five Below by 62.5% during the third quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp now owns 364 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. Huntington National Bank boosted its position in Five Below by 46.4% during the third quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 388 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 123 shares during the last quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Five Below during the third quarter valued at $54,000. Finally, Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Five Below during the third quarter valued at $69,000.

NASDAQ:FIVE opened at $182.21 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $10.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 93.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.44 and a beta of 1.19. Five Below, Inc. has a 52 week low of $47.53 and a 52 week high of $197.45. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $176.38 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $142.48.

Five Below (NASDAQ:FIVE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, December 1st. The specialty retailer reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $476.61 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $444.91 million. Five Below had a net margin of 6.13% and a return on equity of 14.72%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.18 EPS. Analysts expect that Five Below, Inc. will post 2.11 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of Five Below from $174.00 to $202.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. Citigroup lowered shares of Five Below from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $180.00 to $205.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Craig Hallum upped their price objective on shares of Five Below from $197.00 to $208.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on shares of Five Below in a report on Wednesday, November 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on shares of Five Below from $140.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 3rd. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $174.04.

In other Five Below news, Director Ronald Sargent sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $159.71, for a total value of $3,194,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 12,445 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,987,590.95. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Joel D. Anderson sold 35,661 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $161.17, for a total transaction of $5,747,483.37. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 256,228 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $41,296,266.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 83,961 shares of company stock valued at $13,844,509. Company insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

Five Below, Inc operates as a specialty value retailer in the United States. It offers accessories, including novelty socks, sunglasses, jewelry, scarves, gloves, hair accessories, athletic tops and bottoms, and T-shirts, as well as nail polishes, lip glosses, fragrances, and branded cosmetics; and items used to complete and personalize living space, including glitter lamps, posters, frames, fleece blankets, plush items, pillows, candles, incense, lighting, novelty dÃ©cor, and related items, as well as provides storage options for the customers room.

