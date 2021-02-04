Comerica Bank Raises Holdings in MKS Instruments, Inc. (NASDAQ:MKSI)

Comerica Bank lifted its holdings in shares of MKS Instruments, Inc. (NASDAQ:MKSI) by 33.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 58,353 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after buying an additional 14,772 shares during the period. Comerica Bank owned about 0.11% of MKS Instruments worth $10,795,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MKSI. CI Investments Inc. purchased a new position in MKS Instruments in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new position in MKS Instruments in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC increased its stake in MKS Instruments by 1,575.0% in the 3rd quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 402 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 378 shares in the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its stake in MKS Instruments by 1,261.1% in the 3rd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 735 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $80,000 after purchasing an additional 681 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of MKS Instruments by 106.5% during the third quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 985 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $109,000 after purchasing an additional 508 shares during the last quarter. 94.02% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, Director Elizabeth Mora sold 450 shares of MKS Instruments stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $139.54, for a total transaction of $62,793.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 15,051 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,100,216.54. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on MKSI shares. Needham & Company LLC lifted their target price on MKS Instruments from $175.00 to $205.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 22nd. Cowen lifted their target price on MKS Instruments from $150.00 to $178.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, December 11th. Benchmark lifted their target price on MKS Instruments from $146.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 29th. Citigroup reduced their target price on MKS Instruments from $200.00 to $180.00 in a report on Friday, January 29th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities lifted their target price on MKS Instruments from $185.00 to $205.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 11th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $181.80.

Shares of MKSI opened at $161.36 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $163.02 and its two-hundred day moving average is $132.24. The stock has a market cap of $8.90 billion, a PE ratio of 32.21 and a beta of 1.60. MKS Instruments, Inc. has a 12 month low of $66.87 and a 12 month high of $192.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 4.58 and a quick ratio of 3.23.

MKS Instruments (NASDAQ:MKSI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 27th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $2.34 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.02 by $0.32. The company had revenue of $660.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $602.94 million. MKS Instruments had a return on equity of 16.49% and a net margin of 12.78%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 32.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.20 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that MKS Instruments, Inc. will post 7.09 earnings per share for the current year.

MKS Instruments, Inc provides instruments, systems, subsystems, and process control solutions that measure, monitor, deliver, analyze, power, and control critical parameters of manufacturing processes worldwide. Its Vacuum & Analysis segment offers pressure and vacuum control solutions, including direct and indirect pressure measurement; materials delivery solutions comprising flow and valve technologies, as well as integrated pressure measurement and control subsystems, which provide customers with precise control capabilities; power delivery products, such as microwave, power delivery systems, radio frequency matching networks, and metrology products used in providing energy to etching, stripping, and deposition processes; and plasma and reactive gas products.

