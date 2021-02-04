Comerica Bank Raises Position in Vanguard Real Estate Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VNQ)

Comerica Bank boosted its stake in Vanguard Real Estate Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VNQ) by 1,071.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 139,745 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 127,818 shares during the quarter. Comerica Bank’s holdings in Vanguard Real Estate Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $11,986,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Nkcfo LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Real Estate Index Fund ETF Shares in the 4th quarter valued at about $340,000. Montecito Bank & Trust lifted its stake in Vanguard Real Estate Index Fund ETF Shares by 6.1% in the 4th quarter. Montecito Bank & Trust now owns 11,122 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $944,000 after purchasing an additional 641 shares in the last quarter. Wealth Architects LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Real Estate Index Fund ETF Shares by 7.9% in the 4th quarter. Wealth Architects LLC now owns 8,783 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $746,000 after purchasing an additional 645 shares in the last quarter. Northwest Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Real Estate Index Fund ETF Shares by 4.5% in the 4th quarter. Northwest Wealth Management LLC now owns 12,663 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,075,000 after purchasing an additional 545 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GoalVest Advisory LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Real Estate Index Fund ETF Shares in the 4th quarter worth approximately $409,000.

VNQ opened at $87.20 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $84.51 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $82.36. Vanguard Real Estate Index Fund ETF Shares has a 1-year low of $55.58 and a 1-year high of $99.72.

Vanguard REIT ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund invests in stocks issued by real estate investment trusts (REITs), companies that purchase office buildings, hotels, and other real property. It tracks the return of the MSCI US RIT Index, a gauge of real estate stocks. The Vanguard Group, Inc provides investment advisory services to the Fund.

