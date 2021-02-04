Comerica Bank Raises Stock Holdings in Quest Diagnostics Incorporated (NYSE:DGX)

Comerica Bank grew its stake in Quest Diagnostics Incorporated (NYSE:DGX) by 11.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 89,232 shares of the medical research company’s stock after buying an additional 9,301 shares during the quarter. Comerica Bank owned approximately 0.07% of Quest Diagnostics worth $11,106,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Kestra Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Quest Diagnostics during the third quarter worth about $956,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Quest Diagnostics during the fourth quarter worth about $88,000. Hall Laurie J Trustee purchased a new stake in shares of Quest Diagnostics during the third quarter worth about $34,000. Hudock Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Quest Diagnostics during the third quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, Princeton Global Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Quest Diagnostics by 100.0% during the third quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC now owns 320 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.71% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently issued reports on DGX. Argus upgraded Quest Diagnostics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $135.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 21st. Morgan Stanley lowered Quest Diagnostics from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 17th. Citigroup increased their price target on Quest Diagnostics from $151.00 to $158.00 in a research note on Friday, January 29th. Wells Fargo & Company reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Quest Diagnostics in a research note on Friday, October 23rd. Finally, Mizuho increased their price target on Quest Diagnostics from $144.00 to $149.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 26th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $129.06.

In related news, Director Daniel Stanzione sold 11,223 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.30, for a total transaction of $1,417,464.90. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 33,951 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,288,011.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, CFO Mark Guinan sold 81,756 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.37, for a total value of $9,840,969.72. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 155,335 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,697,673.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 1.49% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of DGX stock opened at $126.90 on Thursday. Quest Diagnostics Incorporated has a 52-week low of $73.02 and a 52-week high of $134.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a current ratio of 1.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.69, a P/E/G ratio of 0.44 and a beta of 1.07. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $123.30 and a 200 day moving average price of $120.83.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 3rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 20th were paid a dividend of $0.56 per share. This represents a $2.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.77%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, January 19th. Quest Diagnostics’s dividend payout ratio is currently 34.15%.

Quest Diagnostics Incorporated provides diagnostic testing, information, and services in the United States and internationally. The company develops and delivers diagnostic information services, such as routine testing, non-routine and advanced clinical testing, anatomic pathology testing, and other diagnostic information services.

