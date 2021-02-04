Comerica Bank Raises Stock Position in iShares Russell 3000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWV)

Comerica Bank grew its holdings in iShares Russell 3000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWV) by 24.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 52,217 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,245 shares during the period. Comerica Bank owned about 0.11% of iShares Russell 3000 ETF worth $12,044,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of IWV. Summit X LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Russell 3000 ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $59,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Russell 3000 ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $39,000. WealthShield Partners LLC grew its holdings in iShares Russell 3000 ETF by 389.7% during the 3rd quarter. WealthShield Partners LLC now owns 191 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 152 shares in the last quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Russell 3000 ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $59,000. Finally, Trustcore Financial Services LLC grew its holdings in iShares Russell 3000 ETF by 102.1% during the 3rd quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 388 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,000 after purchasing an additional 196 shares in the last quarter.

IWV opened at $229.93 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $225.34 and a 200 day simple moving average of $207.55. iShares Russell 3000 ETF has a twelve month low of $126.00 and a twelve month high of $232.26.

iShares Russell 3000 ETF, formerly iShares Russell 3000 Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States equity market, as represented by the Russell 3000 Index (the Index).

