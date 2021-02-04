Comerica Bank Reduces Holdings in Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI)

Comerica Bank trimmed its holdings in shares of Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI) by 10.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 71,510 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 8,584 shares during the period. Comerica Bank’s holdings in Analog Devices were worth $11,126,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of ADI. Benjamin Edwards Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Analog Devices during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Glassman Wealth Services grew its stake in Analog Devices by 127.6% in the 3rd quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 223 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares during the period. Sun Life Financial INC purchased a new stake in Analog Devices in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Diversified LLC purchased a new stake in Analog Devices in the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, Mirova purchased a new stake in Analog Devices in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $34,000. 91.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts have commented on the stock. Truist lifted their target price on shares of Analog Devices from $136.00 to $164.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 25th. KeyCorp lifted their target price on shares of Analog Devices from $160.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. Summit Insights cut shares of Analog Devices from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 24th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of Analog Devices from $145.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 25th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Analog Devices from $150.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 26th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Analog Devices currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $145.58.

In other Analog Devices news, Director James Champy sold 1,562 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.00, for a total value of $249,920.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 8,406 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,344,960. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, CEO Vincent Roche sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.34, for a total transaction of $1,483,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 16,957 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,515,401.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 53,630 shares of company stock worth $7,614,798 in the last quarter. 0.42% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NASDAQ:ADI opened at $147.58 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.84, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $54.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.99, a PEG ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 1.31. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $150.91 and its 200 day simple moving average is $130.18. Analog Devices, Inc. has a twelve month low of $79.07 and a twelve month high of $162.98.

Analog Devices (NASDAQ:ADI) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 23rd. The semiconductor company reported $1.44 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.12. Analog Devices had a net margin of 21.79% and a return on equity of 15.51%. The business had revenue of $1.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.44 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.19 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Analog Devices, Inc. will post 5.69 earnings per share for the current year.

Analog Devices, Inc designs, manufactures, tests, and markets integrated circuits (ICs), software, and subsystems that leverage analog, mixed-signal, and digital signal processing technologies. The company offers data converter products, which translate real-world analog signals into digital data, as well as translates digital data into analog signals; high-performance amplifiers to condition analog signals; and radio frequency and microwave ICs to support cellular infrastructure.

