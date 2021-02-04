Comerica Bank Reduces Stock Holdings in OneMain Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:OMF)

Comerica Bank trimmed its position in OneMain Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:OMF) by 1.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 231,407 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 4,288 shares during the period. Comerica Bank owned about 0.17% of OneMain worth $11,630,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Private Capital Group LLC boosted its position in OneMain by 119.2% in the fourth quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 811 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 441 shares during the last quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of OneMain in the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV raised its stake in shares of OneMain by 3.5% in the third quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 16,470 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $515,000 after buying an additional 557 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its stake in shares of OneMain by 2.7% in the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 30,139 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $942,000 after buying an additional 781 shares during the period. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System raised its stake in shares of OneMain by 1.0% in the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 111,443 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,483,000 after buying an additional 1,083 shares during the period. 85.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get OneMain alerts:

Shares of OMF opened at $51.33 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $48.77 and its 200 day moving average is $37.44. The company has a market capitalization of $6.89 billion, a PE ratio of 10.99 and a beta of 2.28. OneMain Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $12.21 and a 12-month high of $55.16.

In other OneMain news, Director Jay N. Levine sold 54,276 shares of OneMain stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.19, for a total value of $2,181,352.44. Following the sale, the director now owns 2,103,519 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $84,540,428.61. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, Director Jay N. Levine sold 15,724 shares of OneMain stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.33, for a total value of $634,148.92. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 2,157,795 shares in the company, valued at approximately $87,023,872.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders own 2.45% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. CSFB raised their price objective on OneMain from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on OneMain from $47.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. Barclays raised OneMain from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $42.00 to $63.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 10th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on OneMain from $41.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 28th. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their target price on OneMain from $41.00 to $44.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $47.71.

OneMain Profile

OneMain Holdings, Inc, a financial service holding company, engages in the consumer finance and insurance businesses. The company originates, underwrites, and services personal loans secured by automobiles, other titled collateral, or are unsecured. It also offers credit insurance products comprising life, disability, and involuntary unemployment insurance; non-credit insurance; and optional home and auto membership plans.

Read More: What is Blockchain?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding OMF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for OneMain Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:OMF).

Receive News & Ratings for OneMain Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for OneMain and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.