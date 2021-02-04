Comerica Bank Reduces Stock Holdings in Trimble Inc. (NASDAQ:TRMB)

Comerica Bank decreased its position in Trimble Inc. (NASDAQ:TRMB) by 2.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 149,321 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after selling 4,385 shares during the period. Comerica Bank owned about 0.06% of Trimble worth $10,565,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. King Luther Capital Management Corp lifted its stake in Trimble by 0.8% in the third quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp now owns 4,223,762 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $205,697,000 after purchasing an additional 33,613 shares during the last quarter. Robecosam AG lifted its stake in Trimble by 1.3% in the third quarter. Robecosam AG now owns 1,032,799 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $50,297,000 after purchasing an additional 13,200 shares during the last quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. lifted its stake in Trimble by 687.3% in the fourth quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 975,237 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $65,118,000 after purchasing an additional 851,363 shares during the last quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. lifted its stake in Trimble by 19.6% in the fourth quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 859,064 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $57,362,000 after purchasing an additional 140,543 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH lifted its stake in Trimble by 20.9% in the third quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 833,423 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $40,587,000 after purchasing an additional 144,284 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.39% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on TRMB shares. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Trimble from $48.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 26th. Needham & Company LLC increased their target price on Trimble from $50.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Trimble from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $77.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $54.60.

Trimble stock opened at $70.60 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $17.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.21, a PEG ratio of 3.46 and a beta of 1.50. Trimble Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $20.01 and a fifty-two week high of $74.00. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $68.43 and its 200-day moving average price is $56.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a current ratio of 0.92.

Trimble (NASDAQ:TRMB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.24. The firm had revenue of $792.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $720.09 million. Trimble had a net margin of 15.56% and a return on equity of 14.84%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.48 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Trimble Inc. will post 1.86 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, VP Ronald Bisio sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.94, for a total value of $173,820.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 18,681 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,082,377.14. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Mark S. Peek sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.30, for a total value of $311,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 57,251 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,566,737.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 44,574 shares of company stock worth $2,640,843. Insiders own 0.66% of the company’s stock.

Trimble Inc provides technology solutions that enable professionals and field mobile workers to improve or transform their work processes worldwide. It operates through four segments: Buildings and Infrastructure, Geospatial, Resources and Utilities, and Transportation. The Buildings and Infrastructure segment offers field and office software for route selection and design; systems to guide and control construction equipment; systems to monitor, track, and manage assets, equipment, and workers; software to share and communicate data; 3D conceptual design and modeling software; building information modeling software; integrated site layout and measurement systems; cost estimating, scheduling, and project controls solutions; applications for sub-contractors and trades; and an integrated workplace management software.

