Comerica Bank Sells 1,532 Shares of Prosperity Bancshares, Inc. (NYSE:PB)

Comerica Bank decreased its position in shares of Prosperity Bancshares, Inc. (NYSE:PB) by 1.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 158,198 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 1,532 shares during the quarter. Comerica Bank owned 0.17% of Prosperity Bancshares worth $11,114,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new position in Prosperity Bancshares during the first quarter worth about $35,000. Founders Capital Management acquired a new position in Prosperity Bancshares during the fourth quarter worth about $39,000. CI Investments Inc. acquired a new position in Prosperity Bancshares during the third quarter worth about $43,000. Capstone Triton Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in Prosperity Bancshares during the fourth quarter worth about $64,000. Finally, Cerebellum GP LLC acquired a new position in Prosperity Bancshares during the third quarter worth about $63,000. 76.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Prosperity Bancshares news, EVP Robert J. Dowdell sold 2,725 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.71, for a total transaction of $187,234.75. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 25,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,717,750. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 4.01% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Prosperity Bancshares stock opened at $68.22 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.09, a PEG ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 1.37. Prosperity Bancshares, Inc. has a 52-week low of $42.02 and a 52-week high of $75.22. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $69.43 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $60.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 0.81.

Prosperity Bancshares (NYSE:PB) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 26th. The bank reported $1.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.35 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $294.18 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $285.41 million. Prosperity Bancshares had a return on equity of 8.42% and a net margin of 37.67%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.44 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Prosperity Bancshares, Inc. will post 5.4 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.49 per share. This represents a $1.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.87%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 12th. Prosperity Bancshares’s payout ratio is 39.04%.

PB has been the subject of several recent research reports. Janney Montgomery Scott raised Prosperity Bancshares from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on Prosperity Bancshares from $60.50 to $61.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Prosperity Bancshares from $77.00 to $78.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. TheStreet raised Prosperity Bancshares from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 17th. Finally, Raymond James upped their price objective on Prosperity Bancshares from $65.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $68.60.

Prosperity Bancshares, Inc operates as bank holding company for the Prosperity Bank that provides retail and commercial banking services to businesses and consumers. It accepts various deposit products, such as demand, savings, money market, time accounts; and certificates of deposit. The company also offers 1-4 family residential mortgage, commercial real estate and multifamily residential, commercial and industrial, agricultural real estate, and non-real estate agricultural loans, as well as construction, land development, and other land loans; consumer loans, including automobile, recreational vehicle, boat, home improvement, personal, and deposit account collateralized loans; and consumer durables and home equity loans, as well as loans for working capital, business expansion, and purchase of equipment and machinery.

