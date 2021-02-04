Comerica Bank Sells 4,547 Shares of Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN)

Comerica Bank trimmed its holdings in shares of Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN) by 14.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 27,880 shares of the life sciences company’s stock after selling 4,547 shares during the period. Comerica Bank’s holdings in Illumina were worth $11,326,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Paloma Partners Management Co grew its holdings in Illumina by 502.6% during the 3rd quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co now owns 3,652 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $1,129,000 after acquiring an additional 3,046 shares in the last quarter. IBM Retirement Fund grew its holdings in Illumina by 14.2% during the 4th quarter. IBM Retirement Fund now owns 5,452 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $2,017,000 after acquiring an additional 677 shares in the last quarter. Vigilant Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Illumina by 10.8% in the 4th quarter. Vigilant Capital Management LLC now owns 29,010 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $10,734,000 after buying an additional 2,834 shares in the last quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Illumina in the 4th quarter valued at about $399,000. Finally, Kingfisher Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Illumina by 4.2% in the 4th quarter. Kingfisher Capital LLC now owns 10,689 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $3,955,000 after buying an additional 427 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.97% of the company’s stock.

ILMN opened at $420.20 on Thursday. Illumina, Inc. has a 12-month low of $196.78 and a 12-month high of $453.68. The company has a current ratio of 3.88, a quick ratio of 3.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $61.35 billion, a PE ratio of 97.49, a P/E/G ratio of 9.83 and a beta of 1.14. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $384.73 and a two-hundred day moving average of $346.75.

ILMN has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Guggenheim cut shares of Illumina from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 13th. Smith Barney Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Illumina from $330.00 to $335.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised their price target on shares of Illumina from $330.00 to $335.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Illumina from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $351.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, December 2nd. Finally, Argus lowered their price target on shares of Illumina from $380.00 to $355.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 1st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $334.14.

In other Illumina news, SVP Susan H. Tousi sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $400.00, for a total transaction of $1,000,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 40,447 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,178,800. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Jay T. Flatley sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $382.48, for a total transaction of $1,529,920.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 180,933 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $69,203,253.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 36,364 shares of company stock valued at $12,648,560 over the last three months. 0.38% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Illumina Company Profile

Illumina, Inc provides sequencing and array-based solutions for genetic and genomic analysis. Its products and services serve customers in a range of markets enabling the adoption of genomic solutions in research and clinical settings for applications in the life sciences, oncology, reproductive health, agriculture and other emerging segments.

