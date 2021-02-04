Comerica Bank Sells 5,189 Shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX)

Comerica Bank lessened its stake in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX) by 9.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 51,036 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 5,189 shares during the period. Comerica Bank’s holdings in Vertex Pharmaceuticals were worth $12,126,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Manning & Napier Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 589.9% in the 4th quarter. Manning & Napier Group LLC now owns 392,444 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $92,749,000 after purchasing an additional 335,562 shares in the last quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. boosted its holdings in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 39.7% in the 4th quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 779,539 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $184,244,000 after purchasing an additional 221,408 shares in the last quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department boosted its holdings in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 83.4% in the 3rd quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 464,762 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $126,471,000 after purchasing an additional 211,385 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 17.2% in the 3rd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 1,390,175 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $378,294,000 after purchasing an additional 204,400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter valued at $54,581,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.17% of the company’s stock.

In other Vertex Pharmaceuticals news, Director Bruce I. Sachs acquired 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 10th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $217.36 per share, with a total value of $3,260,400.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 18,035 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,920,087.60. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on VRTX shares. Royal Bank of Canada raised Vertex Pharmaceuticals from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the company from $247.00 to $267.00 in a report on Monday, November 30th. UBS Group began coverage on Vertex Pharmaceuticals in a report on Wednesday, October 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $287.00 price objective on the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on Vertex Pharmaceuticals in a report on Friday, November 20th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $275.00 price objective on the stock. Daiwa Capital Markets began coverage on Vertex Pharmaceuticals in a report on Wednesday, December 30th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $250.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their price objective on Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $307.00 to $347.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-two have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Vertex Pharmaceuticals currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $293.44.

VRTX stock opened at $211.00 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $232.79 and a 200-day moving average price of $245.50. Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated has a 1-year low of $197.47 and a 1-year high of $306.08. The company has a current ratio of 3.72, a quick ratio of 3.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The firm has a market cap of $54.87 billion, a PE ratio of 26.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 0.79.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VRTX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, January 31st. The pharmaceutical company reported $2.51 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.59 by ($0.08). Vertex Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 28.55% and a net margin of 38.51%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.70 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated will post 8.5 earnings per share for the current year.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated engages in developing and commercializing therapies for treating cystic fibrosis. The company markets SYMDEKO/SYMKEVI, ORKAMBI, and KALYDECO to treat patients with cystic fibrosis who have specific mutations in their cystic fibrosis transmembrane conductance regulator gene; and TRIKAFTA for the treatment of patients with CF 12 years of age or older who have at least one F508del mutation in the cystic fibrosis transmembrane conductance regulator, or CFTR, gene.

