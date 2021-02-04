Comerica Bank Sells 5,192 Shares of TransDigm Group Incorporated (NYSE:TDG)

Comerica Bank trimmed its holdings in shares of TransDigm Group Incorporated (NYSE:TDG) by 19.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 21,220 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 5,192 shares during the period. Comerica Bank’s holdings in TransDigm Group were worth $12,231,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in shares of TransDigm Group during the first quarter valued at about $47,000. State of Alaska Department of Revenue lifted its position in shares of TransDigm Group by 3.4% during the third quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 9,249 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $4,394,000 after buying an additional 307 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. purchased a new stake in shares of TransDigm Group during the third quarter valued at about $70,898,000. Family Legacy Inc. lifted its position in shares of TransDigm Group by 10.7% during the third quarter. Family Legacy Inc. now owns 1,314 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $624,000 after buying an additional 127 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of TransDigm Group by 7.9% during the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 19,958 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $9,482,000 after buying an additional 1,461 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 97.17% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Chairman W Nicholas Howley sold 3,235 shares of TransDigm Group stock in a transaction on Monday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $608.10, for a total transaction of $1,967,203.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Halle Fine Terrion sold 12,225 shares of TransDigm Group stock in a transaction on Monday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $594.57, for a total value of $7,268,618.25. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 13,103 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,790,650.71. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 108,000 shares of company stock worth $64,263,315. 8.17% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of TDG opened at $599.31 on Thursday. TransDigm Group Incorporated has a 52-week low of $200.06 and a 52-week high of $673.51. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $593.42 and its two-hundred day moving average is $529.79. The stock has a market cap of $32.62 billion, a PE ratio of 66.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 15.18 and a beta of 1.59.

TransDigm Group (NYSE:TDG) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 12th. The aerospace company reported $2.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.95 by $0.94. TransDigm Group had a net margin of 10.07% and a negative return on equity of 18.70%. The company had revenue of $1.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.09 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $5.62 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 23.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that TransDigm Group Incorporated will post 9.99 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages recently commented on TDG. UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of TransDigm Group from $645.00 to $700.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 25th. Alembic Global Advisors initiated coverage on shares of TransDigm Group in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $723.00 price objective on the stock. Canaccord Genuity raised their price objective on shares of TransDigm Group from $500.00 to $630.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 11th. Bank of America cut shares of TransDigm Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $670.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised shares of TransDigm Group from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $484.00 to $668.00 in a research note on Monday, November 16th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $572.56.

TransDigm Group Incorporated designs, produces, and supplies aircraft components in the United States and internationally. Its Power & Control segment offers mechanical/electro-mechanical actuators and controls, ignition systems and engine technology, specialized pumps and valves, power conditioning devices, specialized AC/DC electric motors and generators, batteries and chargers, databus and power controls, sensor products, switches and relay panels, hoists, winches and lifting devices, and cargo loading and handling systems.

