Comerica Bank Sells 8,597 Shares of L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LHX)

Comerica Bank lessened its stake in L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LHX) by 13.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 57,140 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,597 shares during the quarter. Comerica Bank’s holdings in L3Harris Technologies were worth $10,502,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Kestra Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in L3Harris Technologies in the third quarter valued at about $829,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new stake in shares of L3Harris Technologies in the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Birchcreek Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of L3Harris Technologies in the fourth quarter worth about $37,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of L3Harris Technologies by 111.1% in the third quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 228 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. Finally, West Oak Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of L3Harris Technologies in the fourth quarter worth about $47,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.58% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have issued reports on LHX. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on L3Harris Technologies from $219.00 to $199.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 2nd. Robert W. Baird downgraded L3Harris Technologies from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $242.00 to $210.00 in a report on Thursday, January 7th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on L3Harris Technologies from $210.00 to $200.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on L3Harris Technologies from $248.00 to $235.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 7th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded L3Harris Technologies from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $220.00 to $215.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $230.22.

LHX opened at $179.51 on Thursday. L3Harris Technologies, Inc. has a 12-month low of $142.01 and a 12-month high of $230.99. The stock has a market cap of $37.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.72, a PEG ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 0.80. The business has a 50 day moving average of $184.03 and a 200-day moving average of $180.98. The company has a quick ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29.

L3Harris Technologies (NYSE:LHX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 28th. The company reported $3.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.09 by $0.05. L3Harris Technologies had a return on equity of 11.29% and a net margin of 7.18%. The company had revenue of $4.66 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.89 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.85 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that L3Harris Technologies, Inc. will post 11.55 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, VP Todd A. Taylor sold 4,976 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $194.64, for a total value of $968,528.64. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

L3Harris Technologies Profile

L3Harris Technologies, Inc, an aerospace and defense technology company, provides mission-critical solutions for government and commercial customers worldwide. The company's Integrated Mission Systems segment provides multi-mission intelligence, surveillance, and reconnaissance (ISR) systems; and communication systems, as well as fleet management support, sensor development, modifications, and periodic depot maintenance services for ISR and airborne missions.

