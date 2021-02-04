Comerica Bank Trims Position in Bio-Techne Co. (NASDAQ:TECH)

Comerica Bank cut its holdings in shares of Bio-Techne Co. (NASDAQ:TECH) by 22.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 34,714 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 9,838 shares during the quarter. Comerica Bank owned 0.09% of Bio-Techne worth $12,379,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Bio-Techne by 28.9% during the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 156 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares during the period. CIBC Asset Management Inc grew its stake in shares of Bio-Techne by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 1,510 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $374,000 after purchasing an additional 37 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Bio-Techne by 11.2% during the 3rd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 428 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $106,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares during the period. AXA S.A. grew its stake in shares of Bio-Techne by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter. AXA S.A. now owns 1,775 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $440,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares during the period. Finally, Integrated Advisors Network LLC grew its stake in shares of Bio-Techne by 5.6% during the 3rd quarter. Integrated Advisors Network LLC now owns 940 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $233,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the period. 93.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, Director Alpna Seth sold 5,023 shares of Bio-Techne stock in a transaction on Monday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $306.62, for a total transaction of $1,540,152.26. Following the transaction, the director now owns 4,037 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,237,824.94. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO James Hippel sold 3,600 shares of Bio-Techne stock in a transaction on Monday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $309.79, for a total value of $1,115,244.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 12,737 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,945,795.23. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 61,871 shares of company stock worth $19,959,265. 3.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of TECH opened at $368.41 on Thursday. Bio-Techne Co. has a 52-week low of $155.17 and a 52-week high of $399.83. The company has a quick ratio of 4.13, a current ratio of 5.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $330.98 and its two-hundred day moving average is $285.92. The stock has a market cap of $14.22 billion, a PE ratio of 58.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.23 and a beta of 1.13.

Bio-Techne (NASDAQ:TECH) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 1st. The biotechnology company reported $1.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.37 by $0.25. Bio-Techne had a net margin of 32.69% and a return on equity of 12.20%. The company had revenue of $224.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $206.50 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.08 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 21.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Bio-Techne Co. will post 5.08 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 12th will be paid a dividend of $0.32 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 11th. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.35%. Bio-Techne’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 33.16%.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on TECH. SVB Leerink raised their price objective on shares of Bio-Techne from $285.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 6th. Benchmark lifted their price target on shares of Bio-Techne from $320.00 to $410.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 25th. KeyCorp initiated coverage on shares of Bio-Techne in a research note on Monday, November 9th. They issued a “sector weight” rating and a $340.00 price target on the stock. Craig Hallum lifted their price target on shares of Bio-Techne from $352.00 to $440.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on shares of Bio-Techne from $289.00 to $320.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Bio-Techne currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $331.36.

Bio-Techne Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells life science reagents, instruments, and services for the research and clinical diagnostic markets worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Protein Sciences, and Diagnostics and Genomics. The Protein Sciences segment offers proteins and reagent solutions, including cytokines and growth factors, antibodies, immunoassays, biologically active small molecule compounds, tissue culture reagents, and T-Cell activation technologies.

