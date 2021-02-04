Community Bank N.A. Sells 3,727 Shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS)

Community Bank N.A. trimmed its position in shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) by 10.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 31,096 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after selling 3,727 shares during the period. Community Bank N.A.’s holdings in The Walt Disney were worth $5,634,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. JFG Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of The Walt Disney during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Kinloch Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of The Walt Disney during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Insight Financial Services purchased a new stake in shares of The Walt Disney during the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of The Walt Disney during the 4th quarter worth approximately $38,000. Finally, Interactive Financial Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of The Walt Disney during the 4th quarter worth approximately $54,000. 62.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, EVP Brent Woodford sold 17,077 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.25, for a total transaction of $2,429,203.25. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 36,620 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,209,195. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Zenia B. Mucha sold 797 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $172.96, for a total value of $137,849.12. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 20,634 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,568,856.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 656,685 shares of company stock worth $112,858,291. 0.31% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. Bank of America increased their price target on The Walt Disney from $146.00 to $166.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 13th. Stephens assumed coverage on The Walt Disney in a report on Friday, December 11th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on The Walt Disney from $146.00 to $178.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 9th. KeyCorp increased their price target on The Walt Disney from $177.00 to $182.00 in a report on Friday, December 11th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lowered The Walt Disney from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and increased their price target for the company from $165.00 to $185.00 in a report on Monday, December 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and twenty-three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $164.23.

DIS opened at $176.43 on Thursday. The Walt Disney Company has a 12-month low of $79.07 and a 12-month high of $183.40. The company has a current ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $174.41 and its 200-day simple moving average is $142.73. The company has a market capitalization of $320.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -110.96, a PEG ratio of 5.07 and a beta of 1.20.

The Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 12th. The entertainment giant reported ($0.20) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.68) by $0.48. The Walt Disney had a positive return on equity of 4.05% and a negative net margin of 4.38%. The business had revenue of $14.71 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.10 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.07 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 23.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that The Walt Disney Company will post 1.69 EPS for the current year.

The Walt Disney Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment company worldwide. The company's Media Networks segment operates domestic cable networks under the Disney, ESPN, Freeform, FX, and National Geographic brands; and television broadcast network under the ABC brand, as well as eight domestic television stations.

