Community Bank of Raymore Has $30.57 Million Holdings in VEREIT, Inc. (NYSE:VER)

Community Bank of Raymore trimmed its holdings in VEREIT, Inc. (NYSE:VER) by 80.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 808,828 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 3,275,713 shares during the period. VEREIT accounts for approximately 11.5% of Community Bank of Raymore’s holdings, making the stock its largest position. Community Bank of Raymore owned about 0.37% of VEREIT worth $30,566,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in VEREIT in the fourth quarter worth approximately $58,000. CI Investments Inc. bought a new stake in VEREIT in the third quarter worth approximately $69,000. Dalton Greiner Hartman Maher & Co. bought a new stake in shares of VEREIT during the 3rd quarter worth $71,000. Cetera Investment Advisers bought a new stake in shares of VEREIT during the 3rd quarter worth $76,000. Finally, Ballentine Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of VEREIT during the 3rd quarter worth $79,000.

VER has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of VEREIT from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $40.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Monday, December 21st. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of VEREIT from $31.25 to $33.75 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of VEREIT from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, January 16th. Mizuho raised shares of VEREIT from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $35.00 to $39.00 in a report on Thursday, January 14th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of VEREIT in a report on Friday, January 22nd. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $39.79.

Shares of VEREIT stock opened at $36.84 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.68 and a quick ratio of 1.68. VEREIT, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $17.77 and a fifty-two week high of $50.90. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $35.85 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $34.60. The company has a market cap of $8.04 billion, a PE ratio of 30.70 and a beta of 1.06.

VEREIT (NYSE:VER) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The financial services provider reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by ($0.35). VEREIT had a net margin of 26.30% and a return on equity of 4.73%. The business had revenue of $295.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $283.90 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.90 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that VEREIT, Inc. will post 3.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About VEREIT

VEREIT is a full-service real estate operating company which owns and manages one of the largest portfolios of single-tenant commercial properties in the U.S. The Company has total real estate investments of $14.6 billion including approximately 3,800 properties and 88.9 million square feet. VEREIT's business model provides equity capital to creditworthy corporations in return for long-term leases on their properties.

