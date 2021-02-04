Commvault Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVLT) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $185.50 Million

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Commvault Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVLT) will post sales of $185.50 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have made estimates for Commvault Systems’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $195.50 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $182.00 million. Commvault Systems posted sales of $164.75 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 12.6%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 11th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Commvault Systems will report full year sales of $714.53 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $714.10 million to $715.20 million. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $760.83 million, with estimates ranging from $758.90 million to $763.10 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Commvault Systems.

Commvault Systems (NASDAQ:CVLT) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, January 26th. The software maker reported $0.57 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $188.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $175.57 million. Commvault Systems had a negative net margin of 4.47% and a positive return on equity of 4.52%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.47 earnings per share.

CVLT has been the subject of several recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Commvault Systems from $55.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. KeyCorp boosted their target price on shares of Commvault Systems from $67.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Commvault Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $67.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Commvault Systems from $48.00 to $57.00 in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Commvault Systems from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Commvault Systems currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $65.38.

NASDAQ:CVLT opened at $64.43 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $57.53 and a 200-day moving average of $46.91. The company has a market cap of $3.03 billion, a PE ratio of -97.62, a PEG ratio of 8.17 and a beta of 0.79. Commvault Systems has a one year low of $24.26 and a one year high of $65.25.

In other Commvault Systems news, CFO Brian Carolan sold 7,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.90, for a total value of $464,250.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 157,457 shares in the company, valued at $9,746,588.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 15,000 shares of company stock worth $913,500. 1.01% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Commvault Systems by 41.4% in the third quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 725,708 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $29,610,000 after acquiring an additional 212,526 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in Commvault Systems by 2.6% in the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 365,933 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $14,931,000 after acquiring an additional 9,429 shares during the last quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. purchased a new position in Commvault Systems in the third quarter valued at about $14,403,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its stake in Commvault Systems by 13.9% in the third quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 319,602 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $13,040,000 after acquiring an additional 38,979 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Retirement Systems of Alabama boosted its stake in Commvault Systems by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 315,343 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $17,461,000 after acquiring an additional 865 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.39% of the company’s stock.

Commvault Systems Company Profile

Commvault Systems, Inc provides data protection and information management software applications and related services in the United States, Canada, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Australia, New Zealand, Southeast Asia, and China. It offers Commvault Complete Backup & Recovery, a backup and recovery solution for enterprises; and Commvault HyperScale Technology, an add-on for Commvault Complete that delivers an on-premises, cloud-like infrastructure to support scale-out secondary storage.

