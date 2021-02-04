Comparing Conversion Labs (NASDAQ:CVLB) & Oil-Dri Co. of America (NYSE:ODC)

Oil-Dri Co. of America (NYSE:ODC) and Conversion Labs (NASDAQ:CVLB) are both small-cap basic materials companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, analyst recommendations, dividends, risk, institutional ownership, profitability and valuation.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current recommendations for Oil-Dri Co. of America and Conversion Labs, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Oil-Dri Co. of America 0 0 0 0 N/A Conversion Labs 0 0 1 0 3.00

Conversion Labs has a consensus price target of $15.00, indicating a potential downside of 28.64%. Given Conversion Labs’ higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Conversion Labs is more favorable than Oil-Dri Co. of America.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

49.9% of Oil-Dri Co. of America shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 0.9% of Conversion Labs shares are owned by institutional investors. 9.9% of Oil-Dri Co. of America shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 27.9% of Conversion Labs shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Volatility and Risk

Oil-Dri Co. of America has a beta of 0.54, indicating that its stock price is 46% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Conversion Labs has a beta of 1.37, indicating that its stock price is 37% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Oil-Dri Co. of America and Conversion Labs’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Oil-Dri Co. of America 6.71% 6.14% 4.09% Conversion Labs -95.36% N/A -761.95%

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Oil-Dri Co. of America and Conversion Labs’ revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Oil-Dri Co. of America $283.23 million 0.94 $18.90 million N/A N/A Conversion Labs $12.47 million 39.07 -$3.14 million N/A N/A

Oil-Dri Co. of America has higher revenue and earnings than Conversion Labs.

Summary

Oil-Dri Co. of America beats Conversion Labs on 7 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

Oil-Dri Co. of America Company Profile

Oil-Dri Corporation of America, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets sorbent products in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Retail and Wholesale Products Group; and Business to Business Products Group. The company provides agricultural and horticultural products, including mineral-based absorbent products that serve as chemical carriers, drying agents, and growing media under the Agsorb, Verge, and Flo-Fre brand names. It also offers animal health and nutrition products for the livestock industry under the Amlan, Calibrin, Varium, Neoprime, MD-09, and Pel-Unite and Pel-Unite Plus brand names; and bleaching clay and purification aid products for bleaching, purification, and filtration applications under the Pure-Flo, Perform, Select, and Ultra-Clear brand names. In addition, the company provides cat litter products, such as scoopable and non-clumping litters under the Cat's Pride and Jonny Cat brand names; industrial and automotive sorbent products from clay, polypropylene, and recycled materials to absorb oil, acid, paint, ink, water, and other liquids under the Oil-Dri brand name; and sports products for use on baseball, softball, football, and soccer fields under the Pro's Choice brand name. Its customers include mass merchandisers, wholesale clubs, drugstore chains, pet specialty retail outlets, dollar stores, retail grocery stores, distributors of industrial cleanup and automotive products, environmental service companies, and sports field product users; processors and refiners of edible oils, petroleum-based oils, and biodiesel fuel; manufacturers of animal feed and agricultural chemicals; distributors of animal health and nutrition products; and marketers of consumer products. Oil-Dri Corporation of America was founded in 1941 and is based in Chicago, Illinois.

Conversion Labs Company Profile

Conversion Labs, Inc. operates as a direct response healthcare company that provides over the counter products and prescription medications to consumers worldwide. The company's products include Shapiro MD, a shampoo, conditioner, and leave-in-foamer for treating hair loss; iNR Wellness MD, a nutritional supplement for immune and gut support; RexMD for the treatment of cold sores, mental health, and various other medical conditions faced by men; SOSRx, a telemedicine brand that offers prescription medications and over-the-counter emergency preparation supplies for disaster situations, such as flu epidemics, bacterial outbreaks, bioterrorism and water supply failures, and others; and PDFSimpli, a PDF conversion software enables users to convert, edit, and sign PDF documents. It markets and sells its products through advertisements on Facebook, Google, Amazon, and other social media and e-commerce platforms. The company was formerly known as Immudyne, Inc. and changed its name to Conversion Labs, Inc. in June 2018. Conversion Labs, Inc. was founded in 1994 and is based in New York, New York.

