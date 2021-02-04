Comparing Corvus Gold (NASDAQ:KOR) and Entrée Resources (OTCMKTS:ERLFF)

Corvus Gold (NASDAQ:KOR) and Entrée Resources (OTCMKTS:ERLFF) are both small-cap basic materials companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their risk, valuation, institutional ownership, earnings, dividends, profitability and analyst recommendations.

Volatility and Risk

Corvus Gold has a beta of 1.39, meaning that its stock price is 39% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Entrée Resources has a beta of 1.66, meaning that its stock price is 66% more volatile than the S&P 500.

This table compares Corvus Gold and Entrée Resources’ gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Corvus Gold N/A N/A -$12.10 million ($0.10) -23.00 Entrée Resources N/A N/A -$5.52 million N/A N/A

Profitability

This table compares Corvus Gold and Entrée Resources’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Corvus Gold N/A -119.12% -111.39% Entrée Resources N/A N/A -97.37%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings for Corvus Gold and Entrée Resources, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Corvus Gold 0 0 0 0 N/A Entrée Resources 0 1 0 0 2.00

Entrée Resources has a consensus target price of $0.60, indicating a potential upside of 40.75%. Given Entrée Resources’ higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Entrée Resources is more favorable than Corvus Gold.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

31.1% of Corvus Gold shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 0.0% of Entrée Resources shares are held by institutional investors. 8.4% of Corvus Gold shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Entrée Resources beats Corvus Gold on 6 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

Corvus Gold Company Profile

Corvus Gold, Inc. mineral exploration company, which engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties. The company was founded on April 13, 2010 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

Entrée Resources Company Profile

EntrÃ©e Resources Ltd., an exploration stage company, engages in the exploration of mineral resource properties located in Mongolia, Peru, Australia, and Canada. Its principal property is the EntrÃ©e/Oyu Tolgoi joint venture property comprising Hugo North Extension copper-gold porphyry deposit and the Heruga copper-gold-molybdenum porphyry deposit located in Mongolia. The company was formerly known as EntrÃ©e Gold Inc. and changed its name to EntrÃ©e Resources Ltd. in May 2017. EntrÃ©e Resources Ltd. was founded in 1995 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

