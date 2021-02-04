Comparing Northrop Grumman (NYSE:NOC) and MIND Technology (NASDAQ:MIND)

Northrop Grumman (NYSE:NOC) and MIND Technology (NASDAQ:MIND) are both aerospace companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, institutional ownership, profitability, risk, earnings, analyst recommendations and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Northrop Grumman and MIND Technology’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Northrop Grumman $33.84 billion 1.49 $2.25 billion $21.21 14.23 MIND Technology $42.67 million 0.68 -$11.29 million N/A N/A

Northrop Grumman has higher revenue and earnings than MIND Technology.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current recommendations and price targets for Northrop Grumman and MIND Technology, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Northrop Grumman 0 2 9 0 2.82 MIND Technology 0 0 0 0 N/A

Northrop Grumman presently has a consensus price target of $378.45, suggesting a potential upside of 25.38%. Given Northrop Grumman’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Northrop Grumman is more favorable than MIND Technology.

Profitability

This table compares Northrop Grumman and MIND Technology’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Northrop Grumman 6.94% 40.02% 8.83% MIND Technology -63.69% -70.31% -23.39%

Insider & Institutional Ownership

82.7% of Northrop Grumman shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 46.7% of MIND Technology shares are held by institutional investors. 0.3% of Northrop Grumman shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 11.7% of MIND Technology shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Volatility and Risk

Northrop Grumman has a beta of 0.75, suggesting that its share price is 25% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, MIND Technology has a beta of 1.94, suggesting that its share price is 94% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Northrop Grumman beats MIND Technology on 10 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Northrop Grumman

Northrop Grumman Corporation operates as a security company. It provides various systems, products, and solutions in autonomous systems, cyber, space, strike, and logistics and modernization, as well as in command, control, communications and computers, intelligence, surveillance, and reconnaissance (C4ISR) to customers in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Aeronautics Systems, Defense Systems, Mission Systems, and Space Systems segments. It designs, develops, integrates, and produces manned aircrafts, autonomous systems, spacecraft systems, high-energy laser systems, microelectronics, and other systems and sub-systems for use in the areas of intelligence, surveillance and reconnaissance, strike operations, communications, earth observations, and space science. The company also designs, develops, integrates, and produces flights, armaments, and space systems to enable national security, civil government, and commercial customers in achieving their critical missions. Its space systems include launch vehicles and related propulsion systems; missile products and defense electronics; precision weapons, armament systems and ammunition; satellites and associated space components and services; and aerospace structures. In addition, it offers C4ISR systems; radar, electro-optical/infrared, and acoustic sensors; electronic warfare systems; cyber solutions; space and intelligence processing systems; air and missile defense integration systems; navigation systems; and shipboard missiles and encapsulated payload launch systems. Further, the company provides life-cycle solutions and services in support of networks and systems, including sustainment, modernization, training and simulation, software, engineering services, cyber, rapidly-deployable global logistics, and information technology. The company was founded in 1939 and is based in Falls Church, Virginia.

About MIND Technology

MIND Technology, Inc., through its subsidiaries, provides technology to the oceanographic, hydrographic, defense, seismic and maritime security industries in the United States, Singapore, Malaysia, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Marine Technology Products, and Equipment Leasing. The Marine Technology Products segment develops, manufactures, and sells proprietary products. Its products include the GunLink seismic source acquisition and control systems that provide operators of marine seismic surveys with precise monitoring and control of energy sources; the BuoyLink RGPS tracking system, which is used to offer precise positioning of marine seismic energy sources and streamers; Digishot energy source controllers; Sleeve Gun energy sources; SeaLink product line of marine sensors and solid streamer systems; and HarborGuard, an integrated waterside surveillance and security system that combines radar, video, and other surveillance technology to provide security for various waterside installations. This segment also provides streamer weight collars, depth and pressure transducers, air control valves, and source array systems; spare and replacement parts; repair and engineering services, training and field service operations, and umbilical termination; and equipment, consumables, systems integration, engineering hardware, and software maintenance support services. The Equipment Leasing segment leases seismic equipment for short-term primarily to seismic data acquisition contractors and oil field service providers. This segment also sells used equipment from its lease pool. The company was formerly known as Mitcham Industries, Inc. MIND Technology, Inc. was founded in 1987 and is headquartered in The Woodlands, Texas.

