COMPASS Pathways plc (NASDAQ:CMPS) Shares Acquired by Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS

Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS lifted its position in shares of COMPASS Pathways plc (NASDAQ:CMPS) by 33.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 99,895 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 24,925 shares during the period. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS owned about 0.29% of COMPASS Pathways worth $4,759,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich acquired a new stake in shares of COMPASS Pathways during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $70,000. Morgan Stanley acquired a new stake in COMPASS Pathways in the third quarter worth $197,000. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in COMPASS Pathways in the third quarter worth $493,000. Boothbay Fund Management LLC acquired a new stake in COMPASS Pathways in the third quarter worth $563,000. Finally, J. Goldman & Co LP acquired a new stake in COMPASS Pathways in the third quarter worth $759,000. 15.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get COMPASS Pathways alerts:

Shares of CMPS stock opened at $45.64 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $47.87. COMPASS Pathways plc has a fifty-two week low of $22.51 and a fifty-two week high of $61.69.

COMPASS Pathways (NASDAQ:CMPS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 17th. The company reported ($1.00) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.55) by ($0.45). On average, equities analysts forecast that COMPASS Pathways plc will post -2.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have weighed in on CMPS. HC Wainwright started coverage on COMPASS Pathways in a research report on Wednesday, October 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $65.00 target price on the stock. Berenberg Bank started coverage on COMPASS Pathways in a report on Tuesday, October 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $50.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised COMPASS Pathways from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, January 18th. Cowen started coverage on COMPASS Pathways in a report on Tuesday, October 13th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Finally, Evercore ISI started coverage on COMPASS Pathways in a report on Tuesday, October 13th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. COMPASS Pathways currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $65.00.

COMPASS Pathways Company Profile

COMPASS Pathways plc operates as a mental health care company in the United Kingdom and the United States. It develops COMP360, a psilocybin formulation, which is in Phase IIb clinical trial to treat patients with treatment-resistant depression. The company was formerly known as COMPASS Rx Limited and changed its name to COMPASS Pathways plc in August 2020.

Featured Story: Dividend Achievers

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CMPS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for COMPASS Pathways plc (NASDAQ:CMPS).

Receive News & Ratings for COMPASS Pathways Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for COMPASS Pathways and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.