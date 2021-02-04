Comtech Telecommunications (NASDAQ:CMTL) Stock Price Passes Above 200-Day Moving Average of $17.75

Comtech Telecommunications Corp. (NASDAQ:CMTL)’s stock price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $17.75 and traded as high as $22.85. Comtech Telecommunications shares last traded at $22.69, with a volume of 114,583 shares.

CMTL has been the subject of several research reports. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Comtech Telecommunications from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, December 17th. Northland Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Comtech Telecommunications in a research note on Thursday, December 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Comtech Telecommunications from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $19.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, December 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $26.00.

The company has a current ratio of 1.62, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The company has a market capitalization of $567.50 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.73 and a beta of 1.95. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $21.59 and its 200-day simple moving average is $17.75.

Comtech Telecommunications (NASDAQ:CMTL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, December 8th. The communications equipment provider reported ($3.35) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09) by ($3.26). The company had revenue of $135.22 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $124.65 million. Comtech Telecommunications had a positive return on equity of 3.43% and a negative net margin of 14.65%. The firm’s revenue was down 20.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.32 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Comtech Telecommunications Corp. will post 0.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 19th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 20th will be issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 19th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.76%. Comtech Telecommunications’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 51.95%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CMTL. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Comtech Telecommunications by 4.1% during the fourth quarter. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. now owns 21,520 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $445,000 after buying an additional 842 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System increased its position in shares of Comtech Telecommunications by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 36,763 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $515,000 after purchasing an additional 928 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of Comtech Telecommunications by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 54,744 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $766,000 after purchasing an additional 1,200 shares in the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Comtech Telecommunications by 35.8% during the 3rd quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 5,975 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $84,000 after purchasing an additional 1,574 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC grew its stake in shares of Comtech Telecommunications by 7.1% during the third quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 39,639 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $555,000 after purchasing an additional 2,622 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.84% of the company’s stock.

About Comtech Telecommunications (NASDAQ:CMTL)

Comtech Telecommunications Corp. designs, develops, produces, and markets products, systems, and services for communications solutions in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Commercial Solutions and Government Solutions. The Commercial Solutions segment offers satellite ground station technologies, including modems, amplifiers, frequency converters, and network software to modulate, demodulate, and amplify signals, as well as to carry voice, video, and/or data over networks; and public safety and location technologies covering 911 call routing solutions that allow cellular carriers and over the Internet carriers to deliver emergency calls to public safety emergency call centers.

