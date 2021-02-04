Conagra Brands, Inc. (NYSE:CAG) Shares Sold by Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS

Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS decreased its stake in shares of Conagra Brands, Inc. (NYSE:CAG) by 1.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 216,868 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,167 shares during the period. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS’s holdings in Conagra Brands were worth $7,864,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Clearstead Advisors LLC increased its stake in Conagra Brands by 102.0% during the 3rd quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 808 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 408 shares during the period. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Conagra Brands by 530.3% in the 3rd quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 832 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. Provident Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Conagra Brands in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $36,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC grew its stake in shares of Conagra Brands by 10,010.0% in the 4th quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 1,011 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 1,001 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kinloch Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Conagra Brands in the 4th quarter worth approximately $42,000. 82.11% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Conagra Brands alerts:

Conagra Brands stock opened at $34.62 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $35.03 and its 200-day simple moving average is $36.15. The company has a market cap of $16.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.35. Conagra Brands, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $22.83 and a fifty-two week high of $39.34.

Conagra Brands (NYSE:CAG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 6th. The company reported $0.81 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $3 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.98 billion. Conagra Brands had a net margin of 9.67% and a return on equity of 16.50%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.63 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Conagra Brands, Inc. will post 2.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, January 29th will be issued a dividend of $0.275 per share. This represents a $1.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.18%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 28th. Conagra Brands’s dividend payout ratio is currently 48.25%.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Conagra Brands from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $36.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 11th. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “sell” rating and issued a $33.00 price objective on shares of Conagra Brands in a research note on Thursday, January 21st. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Conagra Brands in a research note on Friday, January 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $41.00 price objective on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $35.67.

In related news, Director Richard H. Lenny purchased 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 8th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $33.70 per share, for a total transaction of $337,000.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 2.60% of the company’s stock.

Conagra Brands Profile

Conagra Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a consumer packaged goods food company in North America. The company operates through Grocery & Snacks, Refrigerated & Frozen, International, and Foodservice segments. The Grocery & Snacks segment primarily offers shelf stable food products in various retail channels in the United States.

Featured Article: Stop Order

Receive News & Ratings for Conagra Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Conagra Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.